Former Mossad agent involved in Lev Tahor raid describes what he saw

Danny Limor, a former Mossad agent cannot believe the Lev Tahor members consider themselves Jewish.

By 103FM VIA MAARIV ONLINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 20:24

Updated: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 20:36
Members of a Jewish community walk near a motor taxi in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014. (photo credit: JORGE DAN LOPEZ/REUTERS)
Danny Limor, a former Mossad agent who participated in the operation that led to the raid on the Lev Tahor cult in Mexico, shared in an interview with 103FM what he witnessed.

"There were 26 of the cult members who were arrested, including two leaders, that remain in custody until they can be brought before a judge and charged with the crimes they've committed."

Danny Limor

"Other than them, the cult is made up of many women and children, girls and boys aged two to 18 who were born and raised in the cult. Among the women, there are those who are full-heartedly members of the cult. You can say that they've been brainwashed, but you can also say that this is what they chose."

He added that the "crew is made of volunteers - former Mossad agents, a police officer and two lawyers. They all did an amazing job. The lawyers collected information, all the statements, so that the case they prepared could act as a foundation that would allow us to act within Mexican law, which is very sensitive regarding child abuse and human trafficking. The case was so well constructed that the Mexican Police had no choice other than to act."

The former Mossad agent says that he cannot understand how the cult members allow themselves to call themselves Jewish. "All the orthodox leaders should have excommunicated them years ago."

A woman and a child of a Jewish community are seen at their home as they prepare to leave the village of San Juan La Laguna August 28, 2014. (credit: JORGE DAN LOPEZ/REUTERS) A woman and a child of a Jewish community are seen at their home as they prepare to leave the village of San Juan La Laguna August 28, 2014. (credit: JORGE DAN LOPEZ/REUTERS)

"These are people who follow a book written by some rebbe, who all the real rebbes should be ashamed that he called himself that. So these are people who get up in the morning and don't learn Torah like we know it but only this book in which were written crazy ideas on what Judaism really is."

Father and son reunited

Limor was asked about the moment when Israel Amir and his son were reunited, but he couldn't attest to that moment. 

"I wasn't present for that meeting, but I heard the boy wouldn't leave his father's arms, and the two didn't stop smiling for a single moment. I mean apparently he didn't have a hard time parting from his mother."



Tags Haredi Ultra-Orthodox mexico lev tahor cult diaspora
