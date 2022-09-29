The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli artist Varda Getzow's work to be showcased in Polish museum

Hosted by the Museum of Krakow and the Plaszow Museum, Getzo's works will be shown for the first time in public at the exhibition. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 01:16
Varda Getzow, A boy and a tree, 2022, digital collage; digital print on cotton fabric (photo credit: VARDA GETZOW)
Varda Getzow, A boy and a tree, 2022, digital collage; digital print on cotton fabric
(photo credit: VARDA GETZOW)

An upcoming exhibition in Krakow is set to feature the work of Israeli artist Varda Getzow. 

Hosted by the Museum of Krakow and the Plaszow Museum, this is the first exhibition organized by the latter, which was established last year.

According to the museum, Getzow’s work draws on the Holocaust. But she chooses not to directly display the Nazi horrors in her artwork. Rather, it’s an exhibition that touches on human suffering of various forms, including children in contemporary conflicts. These works will be shown for the first time in public at the exhibition. 

Among Getzow’s pieces slated to be featured include the exhibition titled “Under Your White Stars/Unter Deyne Vaysse Shtern”. The phrase comes from Jewish poet Abraham Sutzkever, who wrote in Yiddish during World War II. In the poem, he describes a beautiful night sky with stars and the simultaneous death and darkness of life in the Vilnius Ghetto.

Varda Getzow, Three children, 2022, digital collage; digital print (credit: VARDA GETZOW)Varda Getzow, Three children, 2022, digital collage; digital print (credit: VARDA GETZOW)

Born in the 1950s, Getzow lives and works in Tel Aviv and Berlin. Her first major exhibition was Time Depot at The Petach Tikvah Museum of Art in 2004. The Krakow exhibition is expected to run from October 7 until February 26.



Tags Holocaust culture poland diaspora jews art
