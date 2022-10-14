Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish returning for limited off-Broadway run

The 92nd Street Y will host a series of discussions and performances on Sunday, October 30 with the cast of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish in preparation for a limited Off-Broadway return in November, the group announced on Thursday.

The event will feature performances of songs from the production by cast members Jennifer Babiak, Stephanie Lynne Mason and Steven Skybell and Folksbiene Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek.

The event will be moderated by six-time Emmy & Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh, who plays Mrs. Rosie Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway.

The production, directed by Oscar and Tony Award-winner Joel Grey, will run from November 13, 2022, to January 1, 2023, at New World Stages at 340 West 50th Street, and will be presented in Yiddish with English and Russian Supertitles.

Cast of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

The cast includes Steven Skybell as Tevye, Jennifer Babiak as Golde, Ben Liebert as Motl, Bruce Sabath as Leyzer-Volf, Drew Seigla as Pertshik, Stephanie Lynne Mason as Hodl, Rachel Zatcoff as Tsaytl and Rosie Jo Neddy as Khave.

Fiddler on the Roof (credit: Courtesy)

The production will include costume design by Tony Award-winner Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Peter Kaczorowski, scene design by Tony Award-winner Beowulf Boritt, sound design by Tony Award nominee Dan Moses Schreier and hair design by Drama Desk Award nominee Tom Watson.

Where to buy tickets to the 92nd Street Y event and the off-Broadway performance

Tickets for the 92nd Street Y event can be purchased here.

Tickets for Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish can be purchased here.