The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish returning for limited off-Broadway run

The limited production will run from November 13, 2022, to January 1, 2023.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 14, 2022 02:20
Fiddler on the Roof (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Fiddler on the Roof
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The 92nd Street Y will host a series of discussions and performances on Sunday, October 30 with the cast of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish in preparation for a limited Off-Broadway return in November, the group announced on Thursday.

The event will feature performances of songs from the production by cast members Jennifer Babiak, Stephanie Lynne Mason and Steven Skybell and Folksbiene Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek.

The event will be moderated by six-time Emmy & Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh, who plays Mrs. Rosie Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway.

The production, directed by Oscar and Tony Award-winner Joel Grey, will run from November 13, 2022, to January 1, 2023, at New World Stages at 340 West 50th Street, and will be presented in Yiddish with English and Russian Supertitles.

Cast of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

The cast includes Steven Skybell as Tevye, Jennifer Babiak as Golde, Ben Liebert as Motl, Bruce Sabath as Leyzer-Volf, Drew Seigla as Pertshik, Stephanie Lynne Mason as Hodl, Rachel Zatcoff as Tsaytl and Rosie Jo Neddy as Khave.

Fiddler on the Roof (credit: Courtesy)Fiddler on the Roof (credit: Courtesy)

The production will include costume design by Tony Award-winner Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Peter Kaczorowski, scene design by Tony Award-winner Beowulf Boritt, sound design by Tony Award nominee Dan Moses Schreier and hair design by Drama Desk Award nominee Tom Watson.

Where to buy tickets to the 92nd Street Y event and the off-Broadway performance

Tickets for the 92nd Street Y event can be purchased here.

Tickets for Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish can be purchased here.



Tags theater new york yiddish performance Fiddler On The Roof
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
5

Leader of Russia-annexed region calls for Russia’s Military Chief to ‘shoot himself’

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province, Syria December 11, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by