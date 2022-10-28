Israeli UFC fighter gives Jewish teens self-defense class

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight star Natan Levy gave Jewish teenagers in Las Vegas lessons on how to defend themselves with the Israeli American Council's (IAC) Teen Ambassador program in Las Vegas on Monday.

Levy, a French born Israeli Jew currently living in Las Vegas, along with Denis Sharad of the local Center for Israeli Martial Arts, gave the program participants pointers in hand-to-hand combat at a time that antisemitism is rising in the US.

2021 ended with the highest rate of recorded annual antisemitic incidents in the last decade.

The self defense class kicked off IAC's ACT Teen Ambassador program, which will meet monthly to help teens develop their skills in combating antisemitism and advocating for Israel. Their goal is to empower young Jews to engage in activism within their local communities and schools.

IAC is an organization dedicated to the development and promotion of robust Jewish and Israeli American communities an identity within the US.

UFC MMA Fighter Natan Levy (center, in tan shirt) meets local teens from the Israeli- American and Jewish communities at the Israeli-American Council (IAC) Las Vegas Teens Ambassador Program yesterday at the IAC Las Vegas Center. (credit: Israeli-American Council of Las Vegas)

Who is Natan Levy?

Levy, currently holding a record of 7 wins, 1 loss, and no draws, is set to fight in one of the preliminary bouts of the UFC championship on December 3rd.

Growing up in Israel as an oleh, he felt a pull towards martial arts in response to being bullied for his French accent.

Levy said that he aims to be an inspiration and positive example for the kids who are looking up to him. When asked what keeps him going in such a grueling profession, Levy explained that motivation is a great starting point but that what’s truly important is self-discipline.