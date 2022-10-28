The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Israeli UFC fighter gives Jewish teens self-defense class

Given that 2021 ended with the highest rate of recorded annual antisemitic incidents in the US, self-defense skills seemed particularly relevant for Jewish youth.

By SAMUEL HALPERN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 28, 2022 10:46

Updated: OCTOBER 28, 2022 10:49
UFC MMA Fighter Natan Levy (center) provides self-defense tips to Las Vegas teens from the Jewish and Israeli-American communities yesterday during the Israeli-American Council (IAC) Las Vegas Teens Ambassador Program at the IAC Las Vegas Center. (photo credit: Israeli-American Council of Las Vegas)
UFC MMA Fighter Natan Levy (center) provides self-defense tips to Las Vegas teens from the Jewish and Israeli-American communities yesterday during the Israeli-American Council (IAC) Las Vegas Teens Ambassador Program at the IAC Las Vegas Center.
(photo credit: Israeli-American Council of Las Vegas)

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight star Natan Levy gave Jewish teenagers in Las Vegas lessons on how to defend themselves with the Israeli American Council's (IAC) Teen Ambassador program in Las Vegas on Monday.

Levy, a French born Israeli Jew currently living in Las Vegas, along with Denis Sharad of the local Center for Israeli Martial Arts, gave the program participants pointers in hand-to-hand combat at a time that antisemitism is rising in the US.

2021 ended with the highest rate of recorded annual antisemitic incidents in the last decade. 

The self defense class kicked off IAC's ACT Teen Ambassador program, which  will meet monthly to help teens develop their skills in combating antisemitism and advocating for Israel. Their goal is to empower young Jews to engage in activism within their local communities and schools. 

IAC is an organization dedicated to the development and promotion of robust Jewish and Israeli American communities an identity within the US.

UFC MMA Fighter Natan Levy (center, in tan shirt) meets local teens from the Israeli- American and Jewish communities at the Israeli-American Council (IAC) Las Vegas Teens Ambassador Program yesterday at the IAC Las Vegas Center. (credit: Israeli-American Council of Las Vegas) UFC MMA Fighter Natan Levy (center, in tan shirt) meets local teens from the Israeli- American and Jewish communities at the Israeli-American Council (IAC) Las Vegas Teens Ambassador Program yesterday at the IAC Las Vegas Center. (credit: Israeli-American Council of Las Vegas)

Who is Natan Levy?

Levy, currently holding a record of 7 wins, 1 loss, and no draws, is set to fight in one of the preliminary bouts of the UFC championship on December 3rd.

Growing up in Israel as an oleh, he felt a pull towards martial arts in response to being bullied for his French accent.

Levy said that he aims to be an inspiration and positive example for the kids who are looking up to him. When asked what keeps him going in such a grueling profession, Levy explained that motivation is a great starting point but that what’s truly important is self-discipline.



Tags American Jewry youth diaspora jews diaspora antisemitism usa UFC
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
5

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by