The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) creates more antisemitism, political commentator Candace Owens said on Saturday night in the wake of the Kanye West and Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandals, sharing a tweet by an anti-Israel activist claiming that the NGO created Jewish insecurity to justify Zionism.

"I think the ADL is like BLM [Black Lives Matter] and the NAACP [National Association for the Advancement of Colored People]. They create more antisemitism just like BLM created more racism." wrote Owens, explaining why she shared The Grayzone News editor Max Blumenthal's tweet. "They work only to further divide groups—in this circumstance, black and Jewish people."

In the tweet shared by Owens, Blumenthal had written that "White American Jews are living through a golden age of power, affluence and safety," and that "Acceptance of this welcome reality threatens the entire Zionist enterprise, from lobby fronts like the ADL to the State of Israel, because Zionism relies on Jewish insecurity to justify itself." He added that Irving and West did not threaten American Jews in any concrete way, and the result of the ADL's attempt to justify its existence was "Jewish paranoia and Black humiliation is the result."

Owens warned Blumenthal that he could "get into a lot of trouble" for his statements, and that she had experienced backlash over similar statements about BLM.

"When you disrupt the trauma economy and call out the not-for-profits that benefit from it, you become their next target," she said.

The US political commentator further called upon Americans to "fix fractured relations between Jewish and black Americans." She decried the cancel culture response to Irving and West.

Support for Kanye West

Owens, who has been supportive of West's recent general political commentary, defended the rapper after a tweet in which he said he would "go death con 3 on Jewish people."

"If you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic," she said in early October, explaining that it was unclear what he was talking about, and that it should inspire questions.

The political commentator, who works for the Daily Wire news site helmed by Ben Shapiro, has claimed that she has experienced a field of threats in response to her support of West.

West, who goes by the name Ye, has since expanded on his position, speaking about Jewish control of the media and other institutions. He has also come out in support of basketball player Kyrie Irving, who was lambasted for sharing a link to a documentary detailing a Jewish conspiracy to steal the heritage of black people, who the film claims are the true Jewish people.