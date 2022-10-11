Conservative political commentator Candace Owens shared her thoughts on Monday regarding Kanye West's recent controversial tweet stating that he would "go death con 3 on Jewish people," saying that West's statement was not actually demonizing Jewish people.

"If you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic," she said. "You did not think that he wrote this tweet because he hates or wants to genocide Jewish people. This is not the beginning of a Holocaust."

Candace Owens telling Jews what is and isn’t antisemitic. pic.twitter.com/nxQjeLSPLP — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 10, 2022

"If you were an honest person, when you read this tweet, you had no idea what the hell he was talking about. I had no idea, when I read this tweet, what the hell he was talking about," she continued. "This tweet inspired questions not answers."

Owens made these comments on an episode of her political talk show Candace, which is produced by the news website The Daily Wire, whose co-creator is Jewish conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro.

Owens further gives her opinions on West's tweets, asking what is "death con 3." She then argues that West may have meant to tweet "Deafcon 3," to which Owens says "would be a military defense position - not an offense position for those of you who are offended."

Candace Owens (R) and Charlie Kirk (L) holding a copy of The Jerusalem Post (credit: CHARLIE KIRK)

West recently had his Twitter and Instagram accounts locked over his antisemitic posts.

"Is [West] tweeting this because he's reading the Newsweek headline - calling him antisemitic? Is he angry because he can't believe he's not free to talk about people in his life who happen to be Jewish without being accused of antisemitism?

Responses to Owens's statement

Democratic congressman Ritchie Torres tweeted: "Imagine if Kanye were a left-wing celebrity. Does anyone think Candace Owens would be rushing to defend the indefensible? If you’re an apologist for Antisemitism in your own backyard, you’re part of the problem."

Earlier this week, Torres also criticized the rapper, saying that "if you see yourself at war with Jewish people, then you are, by definition, antisemitic. Shame on you and your enablers like Tucker Carlson."

The non-partisan organization Stop Antisemitism tweeted in response: "Candace Owens telling Jews what is and isn’t antisemitic."

Previous controversial statements by Owens

The conservative commentator was met with heavy criticism after she said in early 2019 that she would've had no issue with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had he kept his nationalism local in Germany rather than projecting it globally, a statement which forced her to defend herself the day after - saying that her comments were misinterpreted.

In late 2021, she compared giving children aged five to 11 a COVID-19 vaccine to child predators and Nazi and Soviet youth programs.

"White Lives Matter" shirt

A photo of Owens and West was taken at a Paris fashion show earlier this month, where the two wore shirts with the text "White Lives Matter" on them. Like Owens's defense of West's tweets, the photo received much social media backlash.

Kanye West and Candace Owens wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts at his fashion show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/eJekZ8cGhe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2022

The phrase "White Lives Matter" is a white supremacist phrase, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), that originated in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. ADL also stated that groups such as the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) have promoted such phrases and used the slogan. The KKK is also classified as an antisemitic, Neo-Nazi hate group.

Tamar Uriel-Beeri contributed to this report.