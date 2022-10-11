The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Owens defended Kanye West on an episode of her political talk show, saying that "honest people" knew that he wasn't actually being antisemitic.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: OCTOBER 11, 2022 10:17

Updated: OCTOBER 11, 2022 10:54
Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida. (photo credit: GAGE SKIDMORE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
(photo credit: GAGE SKIDMORE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Conservative political commentator Candace Owens shared her thoughts on Monday regarding Kanye West's recent controversial tweet stating that he would "go death con 3 on Jewish people," saying that West's statement was not actually demonizing Jewish people.

"If you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic," she said. "You did not think that he wrote this tweet because he hates or wants to genocide Jewish people. This is not the beginning of a Holocaust."

"If you were an honest person, when you read this tweet, you had no idea what the hell he was talking about. I had no idea, when I read this tweet, what the hell he was talking about," she continued. "This tweet inspired questions not answers."

"If you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic."

Candace Owens

Owens made these comments on an episode of her political talk show Candace, which is produced by the news website The Daily Wire, whose co-creator is Jewish conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro.

Owens further gives her opinions on West's tweets, asking what is "death con 3." She then argues that West may have meant to tweet "Deafcon 3," to which Owens says "would be a military defense position - not an offense position for those of you who are offended."

Candace Owens (R) and Charlie Kirk (L) holding a copy of The Jerusalem Post (credit: CHARLIE KIRK)Candace Owens (R) and Charlie Kirk (L) holding a copy of The Jerusalem Post (credit: CHARLIE KIRK)

West recently had his Twitter and Instagram accounts locked over his antisemitic posts.

"Is [West] tweeting this because he's reading the Newsweek headline - calling him antisemitic? Is he angry because he can't believe he's not free to talk about people in his life who happen to be Jewish without being accused of antisemitism?

Responses to Owens's statement

Democratic congressman Ritchie Torres tweeted: "Imagine if Kanye were a left-wing celebrity. Does anyone think Candace Owens would be rushing to defend the indefensible? If you’re an apologist for Antisemitism in your own backyard, you’re part of the problem."

Earlier this week, Torres also criticized the rapper, saying that "if you see yourself at war with Jewish people, then you are, by definition, antisemitic. Shame on you and your enablers like Tucker Carlson."

The non-partisan organization Stop Antisemitism tweeted in response: "Candace Owens telling Jews what is and isn’t antisemitic."

Previous controversial statements by Owens

The conservative commentator was met with heavy criticism after she said in early 2019 that she would've had no issue with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had he kept his nationalism local in Germany rather than projecting it globally, a statement which forced her to defend herself the day after - saying that her comments were misinterpreted.

In late 2021, she compared giving children aged five to 11 a COVID-19 vaccine to child predators and Nazi and Soviet youth programs.

"White Lives Matter" shirt

A photo of Owens and West was taken at a Paris fashion show earlier this month, where the two wore shirts with the text "White Lives Matter" on them. Like Owens's defense of West's tweets, the photo received much social media backlash.

The phrase "White Lives Matter" is a white supremacist phrase, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), that originated in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. ADL also stated that groups such as the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) have promoted such phrases and used the slogan. The KKK is also classified as an antisemitic, Neo-Nazi hate group.

Tamar Uriel-Beeri contributed to this report.



Tags kanye west conservatism antisemitism US politics
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
5

What is Russia's Poseidon nuclear torpedo, can it cause nuclear tsunamis?

A mushroom cloud is seen caused by a nuclear bomb in this illustration.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by