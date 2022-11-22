Jewish leaders and heads of organizations worldwide have begun a silent yet strategic campaign, calling on the upcoming government leaders not to let the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Shas Party receive the Diaspora Affairs Ministry.

Lay leaders and heads of Jewish organizations have been working behind the scenes since Monday to pressure the Likud and heads of the incoming coalition to make sure that Shas doesn't receive the Diaspora portfolio. It was reported by the Israeli media on Monday that Shas is expected to receive this ministry in the coalition negotiations.

A senior progressive Jewish figure in the World Zionist Congress told The Jerusalem Post on Monday that they would prefer any other religious party manage this ministry, than a haredi one. “Even the Religious Zionist Party would be better for us,” the source said.

“We would prefer the RZP since they are Zionistic and are more open-minded.”

Some of these worried leaders are from the Religious Zionist or Modern Orthodox communities abroad, mainly in North America. “I can’t imagine how a Shas minister of Diaspora Affairs would be able to manage this delicate and strategic connection,” a leader of a large Modern Orthodox organization said on Tuesday.

Shas party head Aryeh Deri speaks to supporters as the results of the exit polls for the Israeli elections are announced, in Jerusalem. November 1, 2022. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

Jewish organizations are worried

Many substantial donors of organizations such as AIPAC have said behind closed doors that they are extremely worried and have asked Israeli politicians to make their voice heard. “Even though we’re not Israeli citizens, we hope [that presumptive incoming prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu will understand how important it is for this ministry to be run in a sensitive and open-minded way, or else it will be very difficult for us to defend Israel - which we’ll do anyway - if a minister speaks negatively about our constituents.”

“I received a number of inquiries from Jews in the US, leaders of [Jewish] organizations, who are concerned that the Likud is offering Shas the Diaspora Affairs portfolio as part of the coalition negotiations,” a message that was sent to senior Likud officials by an Israel-Diaspora activist stated. “Large donors to AIPAC told me that they fear that it will be very difficult for them to defend the anti-liberal direction and attitudes towards women and minorities in Israel, under the incoming democratic government.”

“It seems to me that under these conditions it is better for the Diaspora Minister to be the one who can serve as a bridge between both of these communities,” the message read. “I know that Diaspora Jews are not really considered [as a group that needs to be considered] in Israeli politics, yet I want to convey these messages and the voices of those who love and care for Israel.”

Most of the large representative Jewish organizations in the Diaspora prefer that the ministry be run by the Likud Party, which is considered to be the most moderate of all of the coalition parties.

Other Jewish-Diaspora activists weren't as pessimistic: “there are many Shas MKs who could make excellent Diaspora Affairs ministers,” one of them said, adding that “there are a few MKs in Shas that have been very active in the Israel-Diaspora relations in the past years.”

Some of those who are happy with a possible Shas minister are Jewish communities such as those in France, that are mainly comprised of Sephardic or North African descent Jews. Others are groups of traditional Israelis abroad, as well as Sephardic communities in the US and Canada.