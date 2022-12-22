Moscow: The Jewish Agency has asked for another postponement of trial

The Russian court has announced that members of the Executive of the Jewish Agency have asked for another postponement of the trial after, six months prior, the Russian government asked to liquidate its activities in the country, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

The Jewish Agency received an update on Wednesday about the trial taking place in Moscow and the postponement being approved by two months.

"On December 20, a hearing took place in a Moscow court of law regarding the legal procedure which has involved the Jewish Agency in recent months," the letter sent to the members of the executive said.

A view shows the entrance to a Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, in Moscow (credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)

"The Counsel representing the Jewish Agency's Russian operation asked for another postponement of the trial since the Agency has been implementing certain demands made by the Russian Justice Ministry which need more time before completion," the letter said.According to the agency, "the Court has acceded to the Jewish Agency's request and concluded that the trialwill be renewed on February 17. The Jewish Agency continues to take the necessary steps and make the required legal adjustments ahead of the next hearing."

One of these actions is the establishment of a local call center for Russian Jews interested in aliyah or participating in the organization's events. This call center operated up until recently in Israel, as part of the agency's Global Center. Other steps are also being taken by the agency in order to meet the requests of the Russian Justice Ministry.

The agency wrote to members of its executive that they are operating normally.

Postponement of Jewish Agency hearing

In October, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow postponed the continuation of the hearing on the activities of the Jewish Agency in Russia by two months, to December 20th.

That was the third time that the court postponed the hearing, which came as a result of a request for the liquidation of the agency's work in Russia by the Justice Ministry.

The move to close the agency was based on a claim that they are abusing a law on the personal information of Russian citizens.

In July, the Russian government ordered the Jewish Agency to cease all operations inside the country, The Jerusalem Post exposed exclusively. The order was given in a letter received from the Russian Justice Ministry. Officials in the Jewish Agency confirmed that the letter was received.

The Jewish Agency wouldn't officially comment on the postponement of the trial on Thursday, but sources in the organization approved the report.