World Bnei Akiva elects new secretary general and CEO

By ZVIKA KLEIN

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JANUARY 5, 2023 20:32

Updated: JANUARY 5, 2023 20:34
CELEBRATORY ‘SHABBAT IRGUN’ for the religious Zionist youth movement of Bnei Akiva in Hashmonaim in 2014. (photo credit: FLICKR.COM)
CELEBRATORY ‘SHABBAT IRGUN’ for the religious Zionist youth movement of Bnei Akiva in Hashmonaim in 2014.
(photo credit: FLICKR.COM)

After a search committee scoured for a number of months, World Bnei Akiva (WBA) elected new leadership for their movement: Rabbi Zvi Elon will serve as secretary-general and Tzachi Megnagy will serve as CEO. World Bnei Akiva is a religious Zionist youth movement and a sister movement of Bnei Akiva Israel.

This decision came after the former secretary-general, Ohad Tal, joined the Religious Zionist Party (RZP) and was elected to Knesset nearly six months after he began his role.

Who are new WBA heads Rabbi Zvi Elon and Tzachi Megnagy?

Elon had served as the rabbi of Latin American Jewish communities on behalf of the Mizrachi movement and cofounded a religious Zionist community in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was also the rabbi of the city of Caesarea.

“I thank the World Council for choosing me,” Elon said, adding “the purpose of the World Bnei Akiva is to create a bridge between Israel and Diaspora Jewry, in order to prevent assimilation, strengthen the younger generation of Jews’ connection to Israel and, of course, encourage aliyah.”

Megnagy managed the Heichal Shlomo center in Jerusalem over the past few years. He had formerly served as vice president and educational director at the Jewish Journey tourism company. Megnagy has been an educational leader of youth groups and students from abroad, an emissary to Jewish communities and a tour guide in Israel and in Poland.

He said that “as someone who grew up as a participant in the Bnei Akiva movement, I am thrilled by my election for the position of CEO of World Bnei Akiva.” He added that he sees this as an “important mission to connect our brothers in the Diaspora to the values of the Torah and the Land of Israel.”

"[We have an] important mission to connect our brothers in the Diaspora to the values of the Torah and the Land of Israel"

World Bnei Akiva CEO Tzachi Megnagy

He added, “I will try to do my best so that World Bnei Akiva will continue to be an important and significant influencing factor in the lives of Jewish communities abroad, and to help the movement continue to grow and influence Israelis as well.”



