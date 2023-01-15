German court seeks to force COVID-19 vaccine on Holocaust survivor

A court in the German city of Stuttgart in the state of Baden- Württemberg is seeking to forcibly inject COVID-19 vaccinations into an 85-year-old Jewish composer and Holocaust survivor, sparking outrage among German journalists and one Jewish community leader.

The German-language website Report24 based in Austria first reported on Tuesday about the case of the Holocaust survivor Inna Zhvanetskaya, who was born in Ukraine in 1937.

Report 24 said Zhvanetskaya is slated to “be sent against her will to a doctor, who will vaccinate her twice against COVID-19.” The news outlet added that after the vaccination she will be “institutionalized in a closed psychiatric facility.”

The news website wrote that “the facts seem unbelievable because Germany has really learned nothing at all from history.”

According to Report24, ”an exclusive video shows: She is neither of unsound mind nor endangering herself or others. She's just afraid for her life.”

A nurse fills a syringe with a vaccine before administering an injection at a kids clinic in Kiev, Ukraine August 14, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Holger Fischer, the attorney for Zhvanetskaya, said on his Telegram account on Thursday that a regional court in Stuttgart overruled the lower court, barring, for now, the forced vaccination of Zhvanetskaya.

How did people react to the ruling?

Writing on the popular news and commentary website Die Achse des Guten (The Axis of Good), Felix Perrefort noted that “the obvious injustice would also exist if Inna Zhvanetskaya were not Jewish. However, the fact that a Holocaust survivor is treated in this way makes the whole thing even more incomprehensible, even more cruel. As expected, this treatment by the descendants of National Socialists brings out traumatic memories in her.”

Martin Arieh Rudolph, chairman of the Jewish community in Bamberg, Bavaria sent a letter to the president of the Jewish community in Stuttgart, Barbara Traub, asking if she and the Jewish community IRG Württemberg intervened to help Zhvanetskaya.

Traub has recently faced criticism for failing to take action against Stuttgart’s promotion of the anti-Israel boycott (BDS) campaign on its website and the pro-Iran regime partnership between the city of Freiburg of Isfahan. The Post sent a press query to Traub.

The Post also sent a press query to Michael Blume, the civil servant assigned to ensure Jewish life and fight antisemitism in Stuttgart. The Post reported last week a regional court classified Blume as antisemitic. German Jews, the Wiesenthal Center and Israelis are urging Blume to resign due to his alleged incompetence and antisemitism.