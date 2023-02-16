The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukraine appoints official rabbi for Jewish inmates in its 170 prisons

As part of the new position, the rabbinate of the prisons under the direction of Ariel Markovich will be responsible for providing educational, spiritual and moral support to prisoners.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 13:29
Ukraine's new official rabbi of its prisons, rabbi Rabbi Jonathan Markovich (photo credit: JCC CHABAD COMMUNITY IN KYIV)
Ukraine's new official rabbi of its prisons, rabbi Rabbi Jonathan Markovich
(photo credit: JCC CHABAD COMMUNITY IN KYIV)

An Israeli-Ukrainian rabbi is making history in Ukraine, becoming the first rabbi appointed to be the official rabbi of the country's 171 prisons.

Rabbi Jonathan Markovich, rabbi of Kyiv and the Chabad emissary in the Ukrainian capital, will be responsible for the religious services in all prisons throughout Ukraine and will provide religious services to Jewish prisoners. Jewish activities in the prisons in Ukraine will be managed by his son, Rabbi Ariel Markovich.

Jewish prisoners in Ukraine

The appointment comes after a long activity in the prisons in the Kyiv region, in cooperation with the ALEF organization and Rabbi Lipa Boyarsky, who helps Jewish prisoners around the world, even during the difficult months of the war with Russia.

In recent months, Markovich has been working with the office of the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, the head of the president's office, justice minister and the management of the prisons, to explain the importance of religious services for the Jewish prisoners.

A pedestrian walks in an underpass painted to look like a prison corridor in central Kyiv, Ukraine February 2, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH) A pedestrian walks in an underpass painted to look like a prison corridor in central Kyiv, Ukraine February 2, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

On Monday night, the official ceremony was held at the Justice Ministry in Kyiv, by the director of the prison service in Ukraine, Sergey Gerchenyuk and his deputy, Natalya Rybalka, in which Rabbi Markovich accepted the religious responsibility for Jews in more than 170 prisons throughout Ukraine.

As part of the new position, the rabbinate of the prisons under the direction of Ariel Markovich will be responsible for providing educational, spiritual and moral support to prisoners, providing religious services that include Jewish holidays and festivals, as well as humanitarian aid throughout the year.

"We thank the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the head of his office,” Rabbi Jonathan Markovitch said on Wednesday. “This important appointment proves the respect given here in Ukraine to every person regardless of who they are, the care for everyone regardless of their religion and their social status.

"Even citizens who make mistakes and commit inappropriate acts, are entitled to fair treatment and receive an opportunity to correct their ways and fulfill the mitzvot [commandments] of their religion.”



Tags Judaism rabbi ukraine religion diaspora prison jews Jews in Ukraine Ukraine-Russia War
