The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

'Dilbert' comics pulled from US newspapers after creator's racist comment

The creator of the American comic strip “Dilbert” made racist comments on his YouTube channel. Now, his comic is being dumped by newspapers all over the US.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2023 00:23
Scott Adams, the creator of "Dilbert", the cartoon character that lampoons the absurdities of corporate life, poses with two "Dilbert" characters at a party January 8, 1999 in Pasadena, Calif. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Scott Adams, the creator of "Dilbert", the cartoon character that lampoons the absurdities of corporate life, poses with two "Dilbert" characters at a party January 8, 1999 in Pasadena, Calif.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Andrews McMeel Universal, the company that syndicates “Dilbert,” said it is cutting ties with the comic strip’s creator, Scott Adams, following his racist comments about black Americans which led hundreds of newspapers across the country to drop the satirical cartoon.

In a recent rant on his YouTube channel, Scott Adams, the creator of the “Dilbert” comic strip, advocated for white people to self-segregate from black people because black Americans carry attitudes that “can’t be fixed" and went on to call black people "a hate group." 

Adams’ comments on Wednesday came in response to a poll from the firm Rasmussen Reports that said 53% of Black Americans agreed with the statement, “It’s OK to be White.”

The Anti-Defamation League has noted that the phrase emerged on the infamous message board 4chan in 2017 as a trolling campaign and has a “long history” in the white supremacist movement. 

Adams said he previously identified as black and called on white people to "get the hell away from black people." 

“I've been identifying as black for a while, years now, because I like you know I like to be on the winning team,” Adams said, leaning towards the camera with his hands clasped together.

“But it turns out that nearly half of that team doesn't think I'm okay to be white... [so] as of today I'm going to re-identify as white because I don't want to be a member of a hate group. I had accidentally joined a hate group. So, if you know nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with white people according to this poll..., that's a hate group. That's a hate group, and I don't want to have anything to do with it. And I would say, you know, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from black people. Just get the f*** away... because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed.”

Scott Adams' career is toast, but he has one supporter 

An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO) An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

“Reframe Your Brain,” Adams' upcoming book, will no longer be published by the world’s largest book publisher Penguin Random House, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, due to Adams' racist rant. 

"My publisher for non-Dilbert books has canceled my upcoming book and the entire backlist."

Scott Adams

"My publisher for non-Dilbert books has canceled my upcoming book and the entire backlist," the cartoonist wrote on Twitter. "Still no disagreement about my point of view. My book agent canceled me too." 

However, Adams does appear to have one supporter in Elon Musk. The Twitter CEO didn’t condemn Adams’ statement but instead said the media was racist. For a “very long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians,” Musk tweeted. “Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist.”



Tags adl United States racism Elon Musk
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by