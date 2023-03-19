A first-of-its-kind: Ukrainian-egalitarian Haggadah

A Jewish organization that operates in Russian-speaking countries has launched a first-of-its-kind Ukrainian-language haggadah (a Jewish text with the content and the order of the Passover Seder). Purposely designed to help Ukrainian Jews honor their heritage as they observe the forthcoming Passover holiday, the haggadah includes contemporary commentaries and original sketches inspired by Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the Russian invasion, bringing new meaning and relevance to the Passover story.

The haggadah was created by Project Kesher, a feminist Jewish organization empowering women in Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, and the Russian-speaking community in Israel “to build a society in which inclusive Jewish life can flourish, and where women are the instruments of peaceful change,” according to the organization’s website.

The Haggadah

The entirety of the haggadah, including its text, illustrations and accompanying music is currently available digitally at haggadot.com and is set to be released in printed form next year. It has been designed to be customized and/or abbreviated for seders taking place in regions of Ukraine affected by the war, refugee communities, and households throughout the US and globally where individuals have ties to Ukraine and/or support the revolution.

“As the Ukrainian people continue their fight to live in a free, Democratic and safe society, it has become increasingly clear that Ukrainian Jews require access to Jewish liturgy in their own language,” said Karyn Gershon, CEO of Project Kesher. “This haggadah is the embodiment of that cultural imperative, offering a translated and adapted work of significant religious and symbolic importance. What’s more, it places the current war for both Ukrainian land and cultural identity in the context of the Passover theme of moving from slavery to freedom.”

A press release promoting the haggadah said that “Project Kesher designed the Ukrainian-language haggadah to be intellectually compelling and egalitarian, and offer numerous opportunities for highly creative participation.”

TABLE SET for the Passover Seder. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

The haggadah includes five original sketches by renowned Kyiv-born artist Zoya Cherkassky-Nnadi, who immigrated to Israel just weeks before the fall of the Soviet Union. Cherkassky-Nnadi said that “at its essence, the haggadah tells a story of hope, expressing the idea that people at the lowest position imaginable can find their way to the promised land. This sense of hope is what keeps Ukraine as a country and its people together and holding on.”

As Passover approaches, Jewish leaders throughout the world are lauding Project Kesher’s haggadah and acknowledging its significance more than a year into this phase of the Russia-Ukraine war. Rabbi Michael Schudrich, Chief Rabbi of Poland, which is home to the largest Ukrainian Jewish refugee population at the moment, said about the haggadah that “with more than 1,000 Ukrainian Jewish refugees in Poland, we welcome this first-of-its-kind Ukrainian-language haggadah. As the Ukrainian people fight for their freedom, we know that a haggadah in their national language, with readings that reflect their nation’s experience will add meaning to their Passover celebration. It is essential at this time that our Ukrainian brothers and sisters know that we stand with them and will do so until they can live in peace. As we left Egypt, may they also leave oppression and the bitterness of war behind them.”

Rabbi Naamah Kelman, Dean, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, added that “throughout Jewish history, the Passover haggadah has served as a manifesto for freedom and release from slavery. Over time, slavery and oppression took many forms; yet the message of this multi-layered collection of sacred texts from different periods of our history remains constant: Each generation must see itself as coming out of Egypt!

Rabbi Mauricio Balter, Executive Director of Masorti and MERCAZ Olami, conveyed that he and his movement “see great value and importance in developing and supporting Jewish life in Ukraine and this haggadah is just the start of that journey.”

In 2024, Project Kesher will release a printed version of the Ukrainian-language haggadah, featuring more original sketches by Cherkassky-Nnadi, in partnership with the publishing house Duhi Litery.