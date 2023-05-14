Bavarian PM awarded Lord Jacobovitz award for promotion of Judaism

This year, the Conference of European Rabbis decided to award the Lord Jacobovitz Award for the Promotion of European Jewry to the Prime Minister of Bavaria, Dr. Markus Söder “who throughout his term demonstrated a deep commitment to preserving Jewish life in Germany and Europe in general”, as stated by the committee.

It was also stated that among the reasons for which Söder was chosen for the prestigious award was “first and foremost the comprehensive political and institutional measures to promote Jewish life in Bavaria, a promise of religious freedom and security for the Jewish community by the government of the state of Bavaria, the steadfast fight against antisemitism, and beyond that – the continued development of the city of Munich as a central focus of Jewish life.”

The President of the Conference of European Rabbis, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, who participated in the event, said that “under the leadership of the prime minister, Bavaria has become a beacon of hope for the Jewish communities in Europe, a place where they can feel welcome, supported and appreciated. The personal commitment of Söder and the state of Bavaria to promote Jewish life and culture is rooted in the state’s deep respect for the Jewish people and their contribution to German society.

"The state of Bavaria has realized that a vibrant Jewish community is good not only for the Jewish people themselves but also for the community as a whole. It is a source of cultural richness, intellectual diversity and moral strength. We hope they will continue to serve as role models for Others. Bavaria’s commitment to Judaism is an example and a model for the world, and it deserves a special and great award for that.”

Knobloch is proud to see her hometown recognized

The president of the Jewish community in Munich and Upper Bavaria, Dr. Charlotte Knobloch, emphasized that “it makes me proud and happy to see that my hometown of Munich has become one of the most important Jewish centers in Europe. The transfer of the headquarters of the Conference of European Rabbis and the establishment of the ‘Jewish Life Center’ are further milestones on this path, which could not have taken place without the constant support of the Free State of Bavaria. The Bavarian government combines an uncompromising fight against all forms of hatred against the Jews, alongside focused support in their community life. The government laid a foundation on which this life can be built today and in the distant future.”

Gabi Gronich, CEO Conference of European Rabbis, Dr. Markus Söder and Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt. (credit: Marc Müller/CER)

One of the participants of the event was David Ruben Thies, who runs the orthopedic hospital in the area, which is considered one of the best in the country. Thies, whose grandfather was a Nazi soldier during World War II, told Maariv that “It must be remembered that the crimes committed by my grandfather were not committed by Germany as a whole. This is a crime that needs to be atoned for by supporting the Jews of the country in every possible way.”

Another guest at the ceremony was Adrian Said, president of Mimcol, the umbrella organization of the government of Malta. Said, who came especially to the presentation of the award to the Bavarian Prime Minister, said in a conversation with Maariv that “We believe in integrating every person in society. I am happy to see that even in Germany they are working to integrate the Jews and are working for equal rights for every person.”