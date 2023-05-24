WZO adopts resolutions against judicial reform, changes to Law of Return

A huge success for the progressive camp in the World Zionist Congress, as a number of substantial resolutions that strengthen liberal values were been accepted on Tuesday, and those suggested by conservative factions were not adopted.

The World Zionist Organization (WZO) concluded a three day online voting procedure on Tuesday, on the resolution proposals that were suggested at the special World Zionist Congress (WJC) that took place last month.

A number of resolutions that were introduced by the left-wing factions were approved, such as the criticism of Israel's suggested judicial reform, the adoption of a resolution calling for keeping the Law of Return in its current state and the inclusion of the LGBTQ community.

“The Zionist Congress calls on the Israeli government not to amend the Law of Return,” is a resolution that passed. The proposal was submitted on behalf of World Israel Beytenu and on behalf of Brit Mercaz Olami, the world movement of Conservative Judaism. 399 supported this resolution, 237 voted against it and 9 abstained.

Many liberal resolutions were adopted

A resolution that didn’t pass was “the establishment of a task force to draft an agreed proposal on the issue of the grandson clause in the Law of Return.” Another resolution that passed was that “the Zionist Congress opposes the cancellation of recognition [of the State of Israel] of Conservative and Reform conversions.” This resolution had substantial support: 384 voted for it and 238 voted against it while 23 abstained.

YIZHAR HESS, vice chairman of the World Zionist Organization. (credit: WZO)

Regarding judicial reform, the congress decided “to remind the government of the State of Israel that Jews around the world are deeply committed to Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, as well as the danger posed to this relationship stemming from the promotion of the government's plan to weaken the judiciary.”

The resolution added that “the Zionist Congress believes that change in the State of Israel's judicial structure can only happen through broad public agreement, as the outcome of true and open dialogue and as part of a process of healing social rifts across all of Israeli society.” This resolution had 331 votes in support, 261 votes against it and 53 abstained.

Following the agreements reached by the presidency of the World Zionist Organization during the special Zionist Congress, it was decided to hold the votes virtually. After a three-day transcontinental voting procedure, the voting results were received. 85.7% of all voters voted for the resolution proposals.

The democratic parliament of the Jewish people first convened by Herzl in 1897, the WJC consists of 753 representatives from every stream, background and political persuasion, from Jewish communities around the world.

Following a coordinated, cooperative effort by the center-left-liberal bloc, the passage of these resolutions represents the defeat of a filibuster by pro-government right-wing parties in the Zionist Congress, including the ultra-Orthodox Eretz HaKodesh party who entered the WJC for the first-time. The right-wing bloc unsuccessfully attempted first to prevent votes on such resolutions altogether and later, to prevent their passage through both a filibuster and litigation.

The Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization and senior representative of MERCAZ, the Zionist party of the Masorti/Conservative Movement, Yizhar Hess, said on Tuesday that “today, the democratic voice of Jews everywhere the WJC, sent a clear message to Israel’s government: Israel must remain a Jewish and democratic state that’s a welcoming home for each and every Jew.”

He said that “the passage of these resolutions is a victory for democracy. Not only because these resolutions represent the clear, democratic voice of world Jewry, despite the best efforts of the Likud and its right-wing allies to silence them. But because the resolutions show the Jewish world’s firm support for Theodor Herzl’s Zionist vision: of a Jewish state that is liberal, democratic, pluralistic and a home for each and every Jew.”

Right-wing factions need to reevaluate their political power

A senior right-wing member of the WJC told The Jerusalem Post that “these resolutions are only declarative,” and regarding the judicial reform, that “there is a Knesset in Jerusalem and it should make the decisions on these issues.”

He added that he was happy that “the votes didn’t take place physically while all of the delegates were in Jerusalem, since they shouldn’t have to be influenced by the craziness of the demonstrators [against the judicial reform] during the congress meetings in Jerusalem.” He added he is also happy that the WJC has reaffirmed its support for the Declaration of Independence as “a symbol of one of the most important things in the Zionist movement.”

The fact that most of the liberal resolutions were accepted and the more conservative-right-wing resolutions weren’t approved, shows that the Zionist movement is still dominated by liberal Jews, even though there is a growing amount of orthodox Jews participating in this process, as well as the strengthening of Israeli political right-wing power.

The conservative camp will need to reevaluate this vote and determine how they will be able to utilize their political power better in the next Zionist Congress.