The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Leading Semester Abroad Program Expands to Israel’s South

The premier college-prep study abroad in Israel experience operated by Jewish National Fund-USA welcomed its first cohort of students on June 20 at the new Beer-Sheba campus.

By JNF-USA
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 17:34
Russell with Students (photo credit: JNF-USA)
Russell with Students
(photo credit: JNF-USA)

NEW YORK, N.Y., June 22, 2023 — In response to increasing demand for long term study abroad experiences at the Alexander Muss High School in Israel, a second campus has been opened in the southern city of Be’er Sheva which can accommodate up to 1,500 additional students annually.

The premier college-prep study abroad in Israel experience operated by Jewish National Fund-USA welcomed its first cohort of students on June 20.

The five-acre campus will feature five dormitories, a dining hall, an indoor sports center and outdoor basketball court, and state-of-the-art classrooms.

Students on Campus (Credit: JNF-USA)Students on Campus (Credit: JNF-USA)

“The opening of a new campus in the south reflects the dreams of Ben Gurion,” said Muss Head of School Steve Kutno. “This southern hub will offer Muss teens new opportunities for learning and living in a vibrant neighborhood, steps away from the old city of Beersheba and a short distance from the city’s lake park. We look forward to welcoming the first students in a few days, who like Ben Gurion will be taking the first steps of many people to follow.”

The campus opening is the first step in a solution towards a problem every school would love to have: too much interest. The 1,500-student campus is at full capacity every year, with an increasingly large waitlist. The Muss South campus, which plans to be fully operational by the spring, will help meet the demand of students who want to experience an incredible semester abroad in Israel.

“Muss’ blend of traditional studies and experiential learning has resonated with tens of thousands of Jewish high school students throughout its 50 years of existence,” said Alexander Muss High School in Israel President Ron Werner. “To open an education center in the heart of the Negev, in a town that is flourishing in part due to Jewish National Fund-USA’s support, is a sign of our strength and sound strategy, and we’re excited that even more students will now experience the ‘Muss magic.’”

In addition to Muss South, Jewish National Fund-USA is further investing in its education wing with plans for the World Zionist Village. Also to be located in Be’er Sheva, the Village will operate as a second Muss campus, further expanding the school capacity to 5,000 students. In addition, it will provide an Innovation Center for post-graduates interning in Be’er Sheva-based hi-tech companies and include a Zionist Adult Education Center.

 “A campus like this anywhere in Israel would have met our needs,” added Werner. “However, this site located in Be’er Sheva allows us to develop both human and commercial resources that we will need as we move forward with the World Zionist Village. Muss South is a game changer for us!”

About Jewish National Fund-USA

Jewish National Fund-USA builds a strong, vibrant future for the land and people of Israel through bold initiatives and Zionist education. As a leading philanthropic movement, the organization supports critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel’s north and south as it develops new communities in the Negev and Galilee, connects the next generation to Israel, and creates infrastructure and programs that support ecology, people with disabilities, and heritage site preservation, all while running a fully accredited study abroad experience through its Alexander Muss High School in Israel. Learn more at jnf.org.

To learn more, visit amhsi.org. 

This article was written in cooperation with JNF-USA  



Tags students JNF-USA Beer Sheva
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by