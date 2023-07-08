The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Judicial reform protestors sail to Lady Liberty aboard 'Freedom' ferry in NYC

The protest organizers were expecting a few dozen participants but were surprised by almost 150 people who showed up.

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 8, 2023 14:43

Updated: JULY 8, 2023 14:44
Israeli and Jewish protestors demonstrate aboard a 'Freedom' in New York City. (photo credit: LIRI AGAMI, ROI BOSHI)
Israeli and Jewish protestors demonstrate aboard a 'Freedom' in New York City.
(photo credit: LIRI AGAMI, ROI BOSHI)

Some 150 anti-judicial reform activists sailed in New York toward the Statue of Liberty on a "Freedom" ferry, waved Israeli flags and hung a "Must resist" banner on the boat on Saturday.

On Friday night, the organizers of the New York protest wrote in a post that "we cannot sit at home while our family and friends are fighting for us all on the frontlines."

The organizers expected 20-30 participants on the ferry but were surprised when almost 150 Israelis and American Jews showed up to take part.

"On the Statue of Liberty there is a poem by a Jewish poet," said Shani Granot-Lobton, one of the organizers. "We wore black because a terrible black flag is being waved over the legislative blitz and the unforgivable violence against protestors. All our hearts are with Israel, and we are sending from her wind to the sails of those fighting for liberty and democracy and are protecting our future with their bodies and souls."

Granot-Lobton added that "the Statue of Liberty symbolizes the mutual values of Israel and the US. Even though [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu chose to protest by not wishing the US a happy independence day, our big sister has always been Israel's number one ally. 

Israeli and Jewish protestors demonstrate aboard a 'Freedom' in New York City. (credit: LIRI AGAMI, ROI BOSHI) Israeli and Jewish protestors demonstrate aboard a 'Freedom' in New York City. (credit: LIRI AGAMI, ROI BOSHI)

"We won't allow the government of destruction to destroy our ties with the diaspora. We will continue to show the beautiful, democratic and liberal face of Israel.

Protests to take place across Israel for 27th week

The protest on the ferry on Saturday was held as Israel geared up for the 27th week of major protests against the reform on Saturday night.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
4

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
5

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by