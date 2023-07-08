Some 150 anti-judicial reform activists sailed in New York toward the Statue of Liberty on a "Freedom" ferry, waved Israeli flags and hung a "Must resist" banner on the boat on Saturday.

On Friday night, the organizers of the New York protest wrote in a post that "we cannot sit at home while our family and friends are fighting for us all on the frontlines."

The organizers expected 20-30 participants on the ferry but were surprised when almost 150 Israelis and American Jews showed up to take part.

"On the Statue of Liberty there is a poem by a Jewish poet," said Shani Granot-Lobton, one of the organizers. "We wore black because a terrible black flag is being waved over the legislative blitz and the unforgivable violence against protestors. All our hearts are with Israel, and we are sending from her wind to the sails of those fighting for liberty and democracy and are protecting our future with their bodies and souls."

Granot-Lobton added that "the Statue of Liberty symbolizes the mutual values of Israel and the US. Even though [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu chose to protest by not wishing the US a happy independence day, our big sister has always been Israel's number one ally.

Israeli and Jewish protestors demonstrate aboard a 'Freedom' in New York City. (credit: LIRI AGAMI, ROI BOSHI)

"We won't allow the government of destruction to destroy our ties with the diaspora. We will continue to show the beautiful, democratic and liberal face of Israel.

Protests to take place across Israel for 27th week

The protest on the ferry on Saturday was held as Israel geared up for the 27th week of major protests against the reform on Saturday night.