Renowned Diplomat to address Global Conference for Israel

Stateman, Historian, Soldier, and Author, Michael Oren, confirmed to address Global Conference for Israel this November.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: JULY 14, 2023 11:05
Michael Oren (photo credit: COURTESY/JNF-USA)
Michael Oren
(photo credit: COURTESY/JNF-USA)

Lauded as one of the greatest ever statesmen for Israel, former Ambassador and member of Israel’s Knesset (parliament), Michael Oren, will address this year’s largest gathering of Israel supporters at the Global Conference for Israel in Denver, Colorado (November 30-December 3, 2023).

As a highly respected historian and author, Oren brings a unique and authoritative perspective to the current affairs of the Middle East and Israel. In addition, his new book, 2048: The Rejuvenated State, has been received with wide applause as he sets out his vision for Israel in honor of the Jewish Homeland’s 75th year of independence. 

During his term as Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S., Oren worked with the White House, Congress, and the intelligence community on crucial strategic issues, including the Iron Dome defense system and the Iranian nuclear threat. He also served as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, in charge of diplomacy during his tenure in the Knesset.

Oren is currently President of the Hadas Malka Center, which supports the Israeli Border Police and their families. He is also the founder of Israel 2048. This initiative facilitates dialogue on Israel’s future and complements the goals of Jewish National Fund-USA’s World Zionist Village, which will spark a new conversation about the Jewish People’s collective future. 

With a line-up of other prominent speakers, including the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, and Israel’s Permanent Representative to the U.N., Gilad Erdan, the Global Conference for Israel will host one of the greatest conversations ever had about the future of Zionism and the Jewish People.

To hear Michael Oren speak, register for the Global Conference for Israel at jnf.org/global



