"Israel should deploy planes," former minister says about Russian Jews

"In my view, Israel should have deployed a fleet of planes to facilitate the arrival of Jews from Russia eager to relocate," asserted Sofa Landver in an interview with The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday. Landver, 73, a former Aliyah and Integration Minister, shared her deep concern for the plight of Jewish emigrants from Russia and Ukraine amid the intensifying Russian-Ukrainian war. She emphasized that their struggle represents not just a current crisis but a reflection of the historical ties that bind these communities to Israel.

Born in Leningrad, USSR (now St. Petersburg, Russia), Landver drew on her own immigration experience when she arrived in Israel in 1979. "I walked in their shoes—the uncertainty, the hope, the quiet prayers in their hearts. For me, Israel was not just a destination; it was a promise," Landver reflected.

Throughout her tenure as Aliyah and Integration Minister, Landver championed the rights of immigrants and their successful integration into Israeli society. "Our nation is a tapestry woven with the threads of immigrants from every corner. Each Jew brings a unique hue, a distinct story," Landver explained. She firmly believed that welcoming and supporting immigrants was not only a sacred duty but a vital part of Israel's identity.

Landver recounted the emotional stories she encounters daily in the past year. "Mothers crying for their children's safety, young souls desperate for a life free from the shadows of conflict—I have heard their voices," Landver shared. She stressed that their desire to come to Israel and build a future was the driving force behind her advocacy.

However, Landver acknowledged the bureaucratic challenges faced by these Jewish refugees. "Our system is not agile enough," she admitted. "They are fleeing for their lives, yet they must navigate paperwork and protocol. The delays and red tape only prolong their anguish."

RUSSIAN IMMIGRANTS attend an event in 2015 in Jerusalem marking the 25th anniversary of the great Russian aliyah from the former Soviet Union to Israel. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Did Russian Olim face different hurdles than others making Aliyah?

Upon arrival in Israel, immigrants faced additional hurdles, including the shortage of Hebrew classes and the difficulties of starting anew. Landver illustrated this struggle with a poignant example. "I recently spoke with the Dean of the Physics Faculty in Moscow, a man of his stature facing such obstacles in Israel—it's unimaginable," Landver recalled.

"He expressed his frustration, saying, 'I came with dreams, but these challenges... they're daunting.' The scarcity of Hebrew instruction resources is particularly concerning, including those provided by 'Nativ.' It's imperative to address this shortage and provide necessary support services for immigrants."

Landver's urgency was apparent as she pleaded for decisive action. "We cannot afford to be complacent," she asserted. "Every call, every letter, every tear-soaked plea is a testament to the trials they face. Providing refuge is not enough; we must provide a true home."

She called upon the government and society as a whole to come together in support. "It is not solely the responsibility of the government to address this crisis. We must all extend our hands and hearts to these individuals, to help them navigate the path toward safety and a brighter future," Landver emphasized.

Landver concluded by emphasizing the essence of the nation. "Israel was born from the aspirations and dreams of countless Jews who yearned for a homeland. Every soul we welcome, every story we embrace, adds to our rich legacy," Landver stated passionately. She implored the government to act swiftly, as the hopes and dreams of these Jewish refugees were intimately tied to the future of Israel.

She added that behind the statistics and geopolitical complexities, there are individuals yearning for safety, stability, and a chance to rebuild their lives. "By extending a helping hand to those in need, Israel can uphold its founding principles and fulfill its moral obligation to the Jewish people," she concluded.