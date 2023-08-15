The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Israeli-Moldovan politician seeks to annul sanctions at EU court

The Shor Party members, led by Moldovan-Israeli lawmaker Ilan Shor, were alleged to have been involved in EURO 254 million bank fraud case.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 15, 2023 18:33
Israeli-Moldovan lawmaker Ilan Shor. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israeli-Moldovan lawmaker Ilan Shor.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli-born businessman and leader of the banned Moldovan Shor political party Ilan Shor and his deputy Marina Tauber filed applications to the European Union General Court to annul sanctions connected to allegedly fermenting pro-Kremlin civil unrest and bank fraud, their lawyers announced last Wednesday. 

Shor and Tauber's lawyers Carsten Zatschler and Thierry Bontinck asserted that the sanctions against their clients was a misuse of the EU's power. The allegations against the politicians were aimed at suppressing opposition, part of post-Soviet state tactics in which all utensils of the state were mobilized to suppress political enemies. 

"Unlike the sanctions created in respect of Russia, Belarus, Syria, Iran, and similar situations, the measures do not aim to put pressure on a foreign government, but rather to the contrary, aim to support that government against opposition forces," the lawyers asserted in a press release. 

What is Israeli-Moldovan lawmaker Ilan Shor sanctioned for?

The Shor Party members were alleged to have been involved in EURO 254 million bank fraud case. The incident was alleged to have collapsed the Moldovan banking system, a claim that the lawyers said had no relevance to the imposition of sanctions. A court of appeals doubled Shor’s 2017 sentence to 15 years imprisonment in absentia in April. Shor is currently in exile in Israel. 

The application to the court cited concerns about corruption in the Moldovan judiciary by international organizations, which the lawyers asserted was important in context of the "legal harassment" against the politicians. 

Moldova's national flag is seen in central Chisinau, Moldova (credit: GLEB GARANICH / REUTERS)Moldova's national flag is seen in central Chisinau, Moldova (credit: GLEB GARANICH / REUTERS)

According to the sanctions order, Shor and his allies used the funds stolen in bank fraud and connections to Moscow to pay and train people to provoke artificial civil unrest in the country in the last two years. Shor is also under sanction by the US and the UK for his alleged pro-Kremlin activities.

"An example of the use of such funds is the organization of violent protests and rallies, primarily in the capital Chisinau, with the help of protestors paid by the ŞOR Party, throughout 2022 and 2023," read the sanction order. "By directing and planning violent demonstrations and through his serious financial misconduct concerning public funds and the unauthorized export of capital, Ilan Shor is responsible for actions which undermine and threaten the sovereignty and independence of the Republic of Moldova."

The political nature of the sanctions were noted by the lawyers in the fact that four of five people sanctioned in the May 30 order were Moldovan political opposition members, in addition to Shor and Tauber, Gheorghe Petru Cavcaliuc and Vladimir Gheorghe Plahotniuc. Cavcaliuc was accused by the EU of creating a paramilitary group to protect demonstrators and founding a "shadow government" to replace the current regime. Plahotniuc was also alleged to be involved in the bank fraud case, and undermining the democratic process in the country.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
3

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by