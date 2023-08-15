The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Group seeks to separate Zionism from academic Jewish studies

The ICSZ's unfolding narrative hints at seismic shifts in the landscape of Zionist discourse, ethnic studies, and the ideological battles that underscore them.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: AUGUST 15, 2023 19:26
New York University. (photo credit: FLICKR)
New York University.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

UC Santa Cruz and NYU Law School will set the stage for the inaugural conference of the Institute for the Critical Study of Zionism (ICSZ) this October.

Touted as an endeavor to "Battle the IHRA definition," the event will grapple with the contentious matter of Zionism's essence and its entwined history with Jewish studies. While the atmosphere promises intellectual engagement, there's a palpable undercurrent of skepticism about the true intentions behind this initiative.

Amidst revealing interviews and divisive affiliations, the ICSZ's unfolding narrative is more than just academic—it hints at seismic shifts in the landscape of Zionist discourse, ethnic studies, and the ideological battles that underscore them.

Mission and vision of the institute

The Institute aimed to "delink the study of Zionism from Jewish Studies," presenting Zionism as a subject for critical inquiry rather than a movement for Jewish self-determination.

Emmaia Gelman, Sparkplug Foundation Trustee & Co-founder of the Institute, said in a revealing interview recently that: “Israel studies programs were deliberately created not to study Israel in a critical way, but to center pro-Zionist ideas about Israel... as if it’s possible to separate this incredibly violent... process of colonization that every Israeli is involved in every day.” She continued, "Zionist institutions – long before they were Zionist – were involved in anti-communism... in what you might think of now as orientalism, but we also just call it racism if we want.”

TODAY, JUDAISM’S organizing principle is shifting from Rabbinic Judaism to Zionism. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) TODAY, JUDAISM’S organizing principle is shifting from Rabbinic Judaism to Zionism. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The interview with Gelman was published on the website of the Speaking Out of Place podcast.

The institute's ties to broader themes

In the interview, Gelman emphasized the connection between Zionism and larger socio-political dynamics: “Without minimizing how Zionism operates directly on Palestinians... we want to tie it [Zionism] to this much larger western supremacy and white supremacy...”. Reflecting on the roots of Zionist organizations, she commented, "Even before it was a Zionist organization... the [Anti Defamation League] ADL was fundamentally a white organization, a settler organization."

Prof. Christine Hong, another co-founder, contributed to this dialogue, stating, “We understand that a critique of Zionism is part and parcel of a field [ethnic studies] that takes as its mandate a critique of all forms of imperialism.”

Furthermore, Gelman mentioned the Institute's plans for the future, stating: “The bones of the project [ICSZ]” are annual fellowships for students and academics, conferences, publications...”. Highlighting the significance of ethnic studies, she added, “The reason it’s been so important to focus on ethnic studies... is that ethnic studies have their roots in all the struggles that Zionist institutions have been the antagonists in for decades.”

“We understand that a critique of Zionism is part and parcel of a field that takes as its mandate a critique of all forms of imperialism.”

Prof. Christine Hong

Some of the co-sponsors of this event were classic pro-BDS organizations such as Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP). An additional sponsor was Friends of Sabeel North America (FOSNA), whose Executive Director, Jonathan Kuttab titled it a terrorist organization, together with five other Palestinian non-profit organizations.

Connection to California Ethnic Studies Movement

Similar to the institute’s hostility towards Israel, and in line with the founding collective’s worldview, the institute promotes an anti-American, anti-Western ideology, as seen on its website, where it writes that “Like the US, Israel is a settler colonial state.” Based on the website, it appears that the driving forces behind the institute are also deeply involved in the movement to promote the antisemitic, anti-American iteration of critical ethnic studies in California.

For example, as of August 8, 2023, at least three of 10 of the institute’s founding collective are ethnic studies professors; At least two of 10 of the co-sponsors are academic ethnic studies entities, with the others related to the ethnic studies movement or supportive of it; At least five of 15 members of the Conference Planning Collective are ethnic studies academics, all based in California.

What this means

This appears to be the most institutionalized iteration of the recent movement to separate Jews from Zionism, representing a strategic shift in the anti-Zionist or antisemitic strategy. This institute may be a harbinger of what’s yet to come. If left unchecked, years from now, there could be an entire university “Departments of Critical Zionist Studies,'' dedicated to studying “Critical Zionism Theory” in universities across the US, inculcating antisemitism into the next generation of Americans.

 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
3

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by