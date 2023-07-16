The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Adoption of the IHRA's Definition of Antisemitism is set to surpass the 2022 numbers

The IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism offers a comprehensive understanding of Antisemitism, the definition includes 11 explanatory examples.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 16, 2023 22:20

Updated: JULY 16, 2023 22:23
Deborah Lipstadt, US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Dr. Emily Haber, German Ambassador to the US and Michael Herzog, Israeli Ambassador to the US watch as Lufthansa Group Executive Board Member Christina Foerster signs the IHRA antisemitism definition on Sep. 15.
Deborah Lipstadt, US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Dr. Emily Haber, German Ambassador to the US and Michael Herzog, Israeli Ambassador to the US watch as Lufthansa Group Executive Board Member Christina Foerster signs the IHRA antisemitism definition on Sep. 15.
(photo credit: Cliff Owen)

In a promising development, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism has garnered substantial support worldwide in the first half of 2023.

According to a report by Combat Antisemitism Movement, the adoption and endorsement of this definition, which serves as a comprehensive framework for identifying contemporary forms of Jew-hatred, have reached a total of 78 entities globally. 

Key Data regarding the IHRA's Definition of Antisemitism adoptions in 2023, according to CAM:

  • 78 entities globally adopted or endorsed the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism in the first half of 2023.
  • The total number of adoptions and endorsements worldwide now stands at 1,192.
  • This represents a diverse range of institutions, organizations, governments, and corporations that have embraced the definition.
  • The 78 adoptions and endorsements in January-June 2023 accounted for 85.7% of the total adoptions in 2022.
  • The current trajectory suggests that 2023's total will exceed the previous year's numbers.
Online antisemitism ''punch card'' used for tracking

Expanding Recognition:The widespread adoption of the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism challenges the claims made by detractors who suggest a decline in support. Despite protests and alternative proposals, the IHRA's definition has gained universal recognition as the authoritative guideline for identifying and addressing Antisemitism. Its acceptance continues to grow among countries, government bodies, institutions, organizations, and corporations worldwide.

Who adopted the IHRA working definition in 2023?

Several notable adoptions and endorsements of the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism have taken place in 2023, including:

  • Two countries: Latvia and Croatia.
  • 33 non-national governmental bodies.
  • Seven educational institutions.
  • One private organization.
  • 35 public organizations, with Poland leading the way.

The IHRA Definition of Antisemitism has gained traction at the regional and municipal levels worldwide. Some prominent adoptees include:

  • The Latin American Parliament.
  • Region of Piedmont, Italy.
  • Kansas City, Missouri.
  • Westchester County, New York.
  • Florence, Italy.
  • South Bend, Indiana.
  • Cincinnati, Ohio.
  • Boca Raton, Florida.
  • Dallas, Texas.
  • Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
  • Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
  • Province of Jujuy, Argentina.
  • The Supreme Court of Justice of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Leading educational institutions that have adopted or endorsed the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism include:

  • University of Melbourne (Australia).
  • University of Split (Croatia).
  • Boston University (Student Government).
  • University of Mortar (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
  • Monash University (Australia).
  • University of Zagreb Senate (Croatia).
  • Catholic University of Santa María la Antigua (Panama).

The IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism offers a comprehensive understanding of Antisemitism, defining it as a certain perception of Jews that can manifest as hatred directed towards Jewish or non-Jewish individuals, their property, Jewish community institutions, and religious facilities. The definition includes 11 explanatory examples, detailing specific discriminatory behaviors aimed at Jews.

The increasing number of adoptions and endorsements of the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism reflects the widespread acceptance and recognition of its importance in combating Antisemitism. The IHRA continues to collaborate with global partners to encourage further adoptions and usage of the definition. By doing so, the world takes another step towards acknowledging and addressing this form of hatred and discrimination.

"The significant number of IHRA adoptions worldwide disproves the narrative propagated by its detractors, who claim a decline in support," Sacha Roytman-Dratwa told The Jerusalem Post in a statement. "Despite protests and flawed alternatives, IHRA has gained universal recognition as the authoritative definition of Antisemitism within the Jewish community and is being increasingly embraced by numerous countries, government bodies, institutions, organizations, and companies globally. CAM remains dedicated to collaborating with our global partners to advocate for further IHRA adoptions and uses," Roytman-Dratwa concluded.



