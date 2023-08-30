The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Even non Jews eat at Dublin's first Kosher eatery in 50 years

The restaurant was established by Rabbi Zalman and Rivkah Lent of Chabad-Lubavitch of Ireland, and is a hub for the Jewish community.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 10:11
A sandwich from Dublin's first kosher diner in 50 years. (photo credit: CHABAD.ORG)
A sandwich from Dublin's first kosher diner in 50 years.
(photo credit: CHABAD.ORG)

Dublin, historically rich in Jewish heritage, has seen a surge of a new Jewish community, attracted by its blossoming economic hub. However, until recently, there was a glaring absence of kosher dining options, a challenge for both the newcomers and native Jewish Dubliners.

"We felt the need for a place that not only serves kosher but becomes a home for the Jewish community," remarked Rebecca Simha Attali, an Israeli migrant who now calls Dublin home in an interview with Chabad.org. She was among the first patrons of Deli 613, Ireland's pioneering kosher diner in over half a century. This establishment, a brainchild of Rabbi Zalman and Rivkah Lent of Chabad-Lubavitch of Ireland, has rapidly transformed into a hub for the Jewish community.

"We felt the need for a place that not only serves kosher but becomes a home for the Jewish community."

Rebecca Simha Attali

Reflecting on her dietary adjustments due to the earlier scarcity of kosher products, Attali recalled, "I had to adapt to a mostly vegetarian lifestyle. The opening of Deli 613 felt like a breath of fresh air."

Now a regular diner, Attali told Chabad.org that she finds the ambiance "chill, calm, and peaceful" and holds dear the communal bond it nurtures.

"Hearing Hebrew spoken here, bonding with friends, and meeting new people, it's like a piece of home in Dublin," she expressed.

Pastries at Dublin's first kosher diner in 50 years. (credit: CHABAD.ORG) Pastries at Dublin's first kosher diner in 50 years. (credit: CHABAD.ORG)

Delving into the profound Jewish history of Ireland, particularly those escaping persecution from Lithuania in the late 1880s, Rabbi Lent emphasized Chabad’s pivotal contributions.

"Chabad’s mission has always been to serve the community wherever there's a need," he shared.

Drawing inspiration from Chabad's global vision of promoting kosher dining experiences from Glasgow to Tokyo, Rabbi Lent is determined to make Deli 613 a mainstay in Dublin. He commented on the overwhelming initial response, "The love and acceptance we've received have been heartwarming. It has far surpassed our expectations."

The diner is frequented by all types of people

Interestingly, a large segment of Deli 613's patrons aren't Jewish, a testament to the inclusive nature of the Irish. Rabbi Lent believes in the power of dialogue, stating, "Every curious question about our food or customs is an opportunity for us to educate and bridge gaps."

Highlighting the warm reception from locals, Ireland's Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar's recent visit stands out. He quipped, "That corned beef sandwich was quite the treat!"

While the journey hasn't been without challenges, especially with Brexit impacting kosher imports, the Lents remain optimistic. They shared with Chabad.org that they're already charting out plans to enhance their menu, sourcing primarily from France, Belgium, and Israel.

Anna Adler, a Dublin native, encapsulates the emotions of many. "It’s a blessing to have such a vibrant facility and community gathering spot," she mused.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
4

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
5

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by