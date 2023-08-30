Even non Jews eat at Dublin's first Kosher eatery in 50 years

Dublin, historically rich in Jewish heritage, has seen a surge of a new Jewish community, attracted by its blossoming economic hub. However, until recently, there was a glaring absence of kosher dining options, a challenge for both the newcomers and native Jewish Dubliners.

"We felt the need for a place that not only serves kosher but becomes a home for the Jewish community," remarked Rebecca Simha Attali, an Israeli migrant who now calls Dublin home in an interview with Chabad.org. She was among the first patrons of Deli 613, Ireland's pioneering kosher diner in over half a century. This establishment, a brainchild of Rabbi Zalman and Rivkah Lent of Chabad-Lubavitch of Ireland, has rapidly transformed into a hub for the Jewish community.

"We felt the need for a place that not only serves kosher but becomes a home for the Jewish community." Rebecca Simha Attali

Reflecting on her dietary adjustments due to the earlier scarcity of kosher products, Attali recalled, "I had to adapt to a mostly vegetarian lifestyle. The opening of Deli 613 felt like a breath of fresh air."

Now a regular diner, Attali told Chabad.org that she finds the ambiance "chill, calm, and peaceful" and holds dear the communal bond it nurtures.

"Hearing Hebrew spoken here, bonding with friends, and meeting new people, it's like a piece of home in Dublin," she expressed.

Pastries at Dublin's first kosher diner in 50 years. (credit: CHABAD.ORG)

Delving into the profound Jewish history of Ireland, particularly those escaping persecution from Lithuania in the late 1880s, Rabbi Lent emphasized Chabad’s pivotal contributions.

"Chabad’s mission has always been to serve the community wherever there's a need," he shared.

Drawing inspiration from Chabad's global vision of promoting kosher dining experiences from Glasgow to Tokyo, Rabbi Lent is determined to make Deli 613 a mainstay in Dublin. He commented on the overwhelming initial response, "The love and acceptance we've received have been heartwarming. It has far surpassed our expectations."

The diner is frequented by all types of people

Interestingly, a large segment of Deli 613's patrons aren't Jewish, a testament to the inclusive nature of the Irish. Rabbi Lent believes in the power of dialogue, stating, "Every curious question about our food or customs is an opportunity for us to educate and bridge gaps."

Highlighting the warm reception from locals, Ireland's Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar's recent visit stands out. He quipped, "That corned beef sandwich was quite the treat!"

While the journey hasn't been without challenges, especially with Brexit impacting kosher imports, the Lents remain optimistic. They shared with Chabad.org that they're already charting out plans to enhance their menu, sourcing primarily from France, Belgium, and Israel.

Anna Adler, a Dublin native, encapsulates the emotions of many. "It’s a blessing to have such a vibrant facility and community gathering spot," she mused.