Former US special envoy Elan Carr named CEO of Israeli American Council

The Israeli American Council (IAC) has recently announced the appointment of Elan S. Carr, a former US special envoy, as its next CEO. Carr will officially assume his new role on October 1, taking over from Shoham Nicolet, who has been the co-founder and CEO of the IAC for the past eight years.

Carr, a second-generation Israeli-American and fluent Hebrew speaker, brings a wealth of diverse experience to the IAC. His career spans various roles as a US diplomat, military officer, criminal prosecutor, and community leader. Notably, Carr has been closely associated with the IAC since its inception in 2007 when his parents were among the organization's initial founders.

It's worth noting that Carr's appointment comes after several high-profile Jewish professionals expressed interest in the role but were ultimately turned down once Carr's name was suggested. This decision may be seen by some as a political statement, considering Carr's previous association with the Trump administration, which has led to the departure of some left-wing supporters from the IAC in recent years.

In response to his appointment, Carr expressed his excitement and honor, stating, “I am deeply honored to assume the helm of the IAC at this important time, and I’m excited by the organization’s enormous potential..." Carr emphasized the organization's ability to address pressing challenges such as assimilation and antisemitism by combining community engagement, civic activism, youth programs, educational initiatives, leadership development, and Israel advocacy.

Who is Elan Carr?

Carr's impressive career includes serving as the US special envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, where he led efforts to combat antisemitism both domestically and abroad. During his tenure, he achieved groundbreaking agreements with foreign nations and organized the first-ever US government-sponsored conference on combating online hate. Additionally, Carr played a pivotal role in shaping the global consensus on the definition of antisemitism and addressing issues related to anti-Zionism and campus antisemitism. Elan Carr (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Before his federal appointment, Carr served as a deputy district attorney for Los Angeles County, where he prosecuted violent felony crimes, including murders, hate crimes, child molestation, and cases involving notorious criminal street gangs. His commitment to service is further reflected in his two-decade-long service as an officer in the US Army Reserve, which included deployment to Iraq during 2003-04, where he played a crucial role in life-saving missions and the prosecution of terrorists.

Born and raised in New York City, Carr practiced law at leading corporate law firms in New York and Los Angeles. He also spent a year in Israel as a legal advisor to Israel’s Justice Ministry, contributing to the establishment of the country’s first-ever public defender program.

Carr's dedication to his faith and community is evident through his role as the 71st international president of Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi), a global Jewish fraternity. In this capacity, he led efforts to combat campus antisemitism and address assimilation among the fraternity's alumni and student members.

Naty Saidoff, chairman of the IAC board of directors, expressed enthusiasm for Carr's appointment, emphasizing his deep connection to the Israeli-American community and his commitment to strengthening ties between the US and Israel. Tal Shuster, chairwoman of the IAC’s CEO Search Committee, highlighted Carr's passion, connection, commitment, and vision for the future of the IAC as key factors in his selection.

Outgoing CEO Shoham Nicolet reflected on his time at the IAC, stating, “Leading the IAC has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. Elan embodies the values and vision of the IAC, and I am confident that with Elan at the helm, the organization will continue to flourish and achieve new milestones.”

The IAC plays a vital role in representing and serving the approximately 125,000 Israeli-Americans residing in the US. Originally founded as the Israeli Leadership Council (ILC) in 2007, the IAC has experienced significant growth and transformation over the years, expanding its reach and impact. Early support from influential figures, including politicians like Barack Obama and John McCain, contributed to its development. Notable funders such as Sheldon Adelson and Haim Saban have also played a crucial role in the organization's growth, despite political differences affecting Saban's contributions. The IAC's annual national conferences have become prominent platforms for American and Israeli politicians and business leaders to discuss various issues, attracting significant attention and occasionally sparking controversy, such as President Trump's remarks during the 2019 conference.