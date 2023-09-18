WZO chairman slams his deputy, supports Netanyahu-Musk meeting

The Monday conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, which aimed to address concerns surrounding antisemitism, has sparked a debate, with World Zionist Organization (WZO) vice chairman Dr. Yizhar Hess expressing strong criticism and chairman Yaakov Hagoel offering support for the meeting.

Both Musk and Netanyahu discussed various topics, including artificial intelligence and policies related to antisemitism on Musk's platform, X (formerly Twitter).

In response to the meeting, Hess, a representative of the Conservative movement in the WZO, voiced his concerns about the timing and implications of Netanyahu's engagement with Musk. He stated, "Jews everywhere are responsible for each other. We are one family. Choosing to pal around with Elon Musk at a time when antisemitism runs rampant on X not only sends the wrong message to Jews around the world but puts them at risk. Fighting antisemitism requires decisive action, not platitudes and hoping for better. Today's talk served at the very least to legitimize inaction. I'm proud to stand with the ADL (Anti Defamation League] and all those fighting the world's oldest form of hatred."

Why did Yakov Hagoel support Netanyahu's meeting with Musk?

However, chairman Hagoel, a member of the Likud Party, had a different perspective on the meeting. Contradicting the criticism from Hess, Hagoel quickly issued a statement expressing support for Netanyahu's discussion with Elon Musk. He emphasized the importance of the meeting in the fight against antisemitism and the reduction of antisemitic discourse on social networks worldwide. Hagoel added, "On the other hand, the meeting will help the development and prosperity of the economy of the State of Israel."

Hagoel's statement highlights a divergence of opinions within the WZO. While Hess criticized the meeting as potentially detrimental to the global Jewish community, Hagoel sees it as an opportunity to address and combat antisemitism effectively and to strengthen Israel's economic ties. CHAIRMAN OF the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel addresses last week’s conference on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress in Basel. (credit: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters)

The debate surrounding the Netanyahu-Musk conversation underscores the complex nature of addressing antisemitism in the digital age. It also reflects the diversity of perspectives within organizations like the WZO on how best to tackle this issue. The conversation between Netanyahu and Musk took place shortly after Netanyahu's arrival in the United States.

The Israeli leader commended Musk's stance against antisemitism on his platform, X. This comes in the wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding antisemitic content on social media, raising questions about how platforms like X handle such issues.