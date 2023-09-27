LA’s Sinai Temple Participants Get “Backstage Pass” Tour of Israel

LOS ANGELES, September 26, 2023 — Israel is not just a country. It’s a heritage. It’s a connection. It’s an over 2,000-year-old birthright that binds the Jewish community. Three generations of shulgoers recently discovered, or in many cases re-discovered, this connection on Sinai Temple’s mission to Israel. In coordination with Jewish National Fund-USA, the two-week tour took more than 40 Sinai Temple members, including several rabbis, on a “backstage pass” style trip throughout Israel. From praying at the Kotel (Western Wall) to swimming in the Dead Sea, the trip balanced traditional experiences with visits to sites most tourists don’t even know exist.

One such highlight of the trip was a visit to the Ayalon Institute. Now a heritage site supported by Jewish National Fund-USA, the Ayalon Institute tells the story of a secret bullet factory operated by the Haganah (pre-state Israeli army) in the 1940s, who disguised the factory as part of a kibbutz to fool the British. The group toured the newly renovated museum, learning about the extreme measures taken to maintain the factory’s secrecy, the astonishing number of bullets created, and how a few unsung heroes changed the course of Jewish history. Mission attendees planting trees in Israel through Jewish National Fund-USA (Credit: JNF USA)

Another memorable moment was seeing Masada. Taking a scenic cable car ride to the top, everyone explored where experts believe is where Jewish rebels made their final attempt to resist Roman invaders. In addition, they learned about Jewish National Fund-USA’s Be Inscribed initiative, which enables people to have their own honorary letter or verse written into a Torah by a Jewish sofer (scribe), who spends his days in the ancient, glass-enclosed synagogue atop Masada.

“We are so excited to partner with Jewish National Fund-USA, showing our congregants both the historical and modern Zionist vision,” said Rabbi Nicole Guzik, Senior Rabbi at Sinai Temple. “The organization really was the inspiration for this trip. Rabbi Sherman and I wanted to show Sinai Temple an Israel that they haven’t seen before, the opportunity to watch Israel literally be created in present time. No matter what age you are, you are getting a chance to see the beauty and thrilling nature of Eretz Yisroel.”

This includes the approximately 15 children on the tour ranging in ages from 5-15 who came with their families. Special child-oriented activities included a pizza and movie night at the David Citadel Hotel in Jerusalem, a guided tour of northern bunkers from vital battles that took place during the Yom Kippur War, and a visit to the Biblical Zoo, a beautifully landscaped habitat with a special focus on preserving Biblical fauna that gave the kids a sense of the ancient wildlife.

“It was really fun to do this with our community,” said David Gold, 13, who was on the tour with his family. “It was my first time here [in Israel], so this is all new to me. It was really fun and exciting, and Israel is such an inspiring place to be.”

Other highlights include:

An off-road jeep tour of the Golan Heights that combined the region’s natural beauty with insights into one of Israel's most strategically important areas

A tour of Jaffa that included a visit to the Peres Peace Center and a special ice cream tasting at the famous Golda!

And a walking tour through Jerusalem’s Old City and the Jewish Quarter.

Jewish National Fund-USA is spearheading the return of tourists to Israel through a $1.6 million initiative that provides synagogues and temple congregations with a $500 subsidy per participant to visit Israel. To learn more and to see if you qualify, visit jnf.org/congregationaltours or contact Ilana Stoehr at istoehr@jnf.org or 212.879.9305 x255.