Jewish Diaspora expresses solidarity with Israel amidst attacks

Jewish organizations around the world have expressed their unwavering support and solidarity with the State of Israel in the wake of attacks that struck the country during celebration of the Simchat Torah holiday.

The Jewish Federations of North America released a statement, underscoring their steadfast alliance with Israel during these trying times.

'A day of solidarity'

“The Jewish communities of North America stand in total and complete solidarity with our Israeli brethren. We pray for their safety and will act immediately and comprehensively to support them," the statement reads. "Today is not a day of simcha [happiness] in Israel, but it is a day of solidarity, determination, and utmost seriousness. Israel will prevail, and the Jewish people will stand together as we always do. Am yisrael chai [the nation of Israel is alive]."

Similarly, the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) unreservedly condemned the violent surprise coordinated attacks on Israel by Hamas. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the AIJAC Executive Director Dr. Colin Rubenstein stated: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Israel. We trust that the international community will unreservedly condemn this brutal act of wanton terrorism by Hamas, and will fully support Israel’s right to defend itself.”

Zionism Victoria, reflecting on the historical significance of the day and the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, noted the uncanny timing. The President of Zionism Victoria, Yossi Goldfarb, expressed his distress at the unfolding events and stressed the necessity of international support. “Israel’s right to defend its borders and citizens against unprovoked aggression must be recognized by the global community,” he insisted.

We stand in total solidarity with the people of Israel following a massive, unprovoked attack by Hamas. Dozens of terrorists infiltrated Israel in the early hours of Saturday, storming communities and homes, kidnapping and murdering civilians.At least 22 people have been… — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) October 7, 2023

'We remain vigilant'

Adding to the voices of support, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) took to social media to express their solidarity.

In a tweet the organization stated: "We stand in total solidarity with the people of Israel following a massive, unprovoked attack by Hamas. Dozens of terrorists infiltrated Israel, storming communities and homes. At least 22 people have been killed with hundreds more injured. More than 2,500 rockets were fired into Israel, putting millions at risk. All Israelis, including AJC staff, have been called up to defend their country. Israel has every right to defend itself."

With the Jewish community worldwide on high alert, many also express concerns over potential repercussions in their respective countries. Goldfarb added, "When hostilities erupt in Israel, there is often a spike in antisemitic incidents elsewhere. We remain vigilant."

The overarching sentiment resonating among Jewish organizations in the diaspora is one of unity, resolve, and an undying bond with the State of Israel. They pledge their continued support and hope for peace and security for all affected by the conflict.