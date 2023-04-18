JFNA responds to criticism on speakers at Israel at 75 General Assembly

Thousands of North American Jews are slated to travel to Israel this week to celebrate Israel's Independence Day at the "Israel at 75" General Assembly. Jewish Federations of North America, the event's host, issued a letter Monday in response to criticism around the selected speakers, which includes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders of the governing coalition.

The letter comes as close to 3,000 American Jews on over 14 missions representing over 74 Federation communities are set to arrive in Israel as Netanyahu's proposed judicial overhaul plan has sparked ongoing turmoil over Israel's democracy.

"We know from your letters and emails that you care deeply and sincerely about the future of Israel," JFNA wrote in an open letter." You have specifically questioned the participation of Prime Minister Netanyahu and other leaders of the governing coalition due to their role in the very contentious debate about Israel’s judicial system. Some have even called for the Jewish Federations of North America to withdraw their invitation. We respectfully disagree."

JFNA continued: "Throughout this tumultuous period, we have engaged in close dialogue with both those opposed to the judicial legislation and those supporting it, and welcome all continued conversations. We have also been awed by the powerful statement Israel’s citizens have made exercising their democratic right to protest. Given the immense importance of this debate and its implications for Jews all around the world, we understand that some will choose to exercise that right at the General Assembly.

We will do everything we can to ensure that our attendees and security professionals respect these protesters, and expect that any protestors will respect our participants by demonstrating in a way that does not disrupt their ability to attend the event, participate, or listen to the speakers."

Police officers set up road closures in Tel Aviv ahead of the 13th consecutive week of judicial reform protests, April 1, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

"The Jewish Federations of North America have approached the debate regarding the judiciary with the goal of helping to strengthen and preserve our beloved State of Israel and the connection between Israel and the Jewish communities we represent. Seeking the wisdom to guide our actions, we are reminded of the mishnah 'Who is wise? One who learns from everyone.'"

The federation system — whose local branches aim to act as representatives of their local Jewish communities — has historically avoided criticism of Israeli government actions. Last month, the federations’ umbrella organization took the extraordinary step of writing to Israeli political leaders to oppose the judicial override legislation and to urge compromise.

What is the Israel at 75 General Assembly?

The General Assembly is JFNA's annual conference, held in a different North American city each year and in Israel every five years.

This year's assembly coincides with Israel's 75th anniversary. Beginning Sunday night and running for three days, the "Israel at 75" General Assembly will offer programs around Tel Aviv and central Israel for leaders and community members from around the world.

Speakers will include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.