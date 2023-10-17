WJC President Lauder thanks Biden, Congress for support in crisis

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder took to the pages of the New York Times and the Washington Post and in two full-page advertisements, thanked President Joe Biden and Congressional leadership of both political parties.

The Biden Administration and Republican and Democratic leaders alike have provided steadfast support of Israel and the Jewish people in the eight days since Hamas terrorists launched waves of attacks into Israel, which murdered over 1,300 Jews and injured and kidnapped hundreds more, including Americans.

Mr. Lauder noted the President’s strength and moral clarity in his speeches and activity and praised Congress for quickly mobilizing around Iron Dome funding, and for messages and acts of solidarity. Lauder cited that a small sliver of political leaders have chosen to cast their lot with Israel’s attackers, and that Jews see them clearly for who they are.

In his open letter, Mr. Lauder, a global statesman for the Jewish people, praised Israel’s emergency unity government, formed this week to bring the country together as it enters a long and uncertain period, and called on Jews, and Americans more widely, to similarly cast aside personal and political differences at this time for the sake of the future of the Jewish people and the Jewish homeland. US PRESIDENT Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, delivers remarks in support of Israel, at the White House, on Tuesday. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)

The full-page messages appeared in the front sections of the New York Times and the Washington Post on Sunday, October 15, 2023.