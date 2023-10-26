More than 1,000 American rabbis from various denominations and movements have come together to express their unwavering support for Israel following the horrific acts of terrorism perpetrated by Hamas on October 7.

The rabbis have signed a Rabbinic Expression of Unity and Solidarity with Israel, condemning the hate-filled terrorist organization and standing with the people of Israel as they face war with Hamas.

The Rabbinic Letter of Unity, initiated by Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt, founding rabbi of the Conservative Congregation B’nai Tzedek, has garnered support from rabbis nationwide who, despite differing beliefs and practices, find common ground in their sorrow and condemnation of the Hamas pogrom.

"We are united in condemning the hate-filled terrorist organization, Hamas, whose stated purpose is the annihilation of the state of Israel and to murder and eradicate Jews and Christians,” the letter emphasizes. “We call upon all good people to join in condemning Hamas.

“We thank President Joe Biden, Secretary Antony Blinken, members of Congress, our public officials, and other international leaders who have expressed support for Israel and recognize its right to defend itself,” the letter acknowledges.

Concerns for civilians during wartime

While acknowledging the need to protect innocent lives, the rabbis also express their concerns about civilian casualties: “Regrettably, there will inevitably be some casualties of this war, because Hamas purposefully operates within the midst of the civilian population and hides behind human shields, and we deplore the loss of innocent life.”

The letter concludes with a heartfelt hope and prayer for peace: “We hope and pray that the vision of the Hebrew prophets shall come to pass, that ‘all shall sit under their vine and fig tree, and none shall make them afraid.’”