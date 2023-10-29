Universities from across the United States and around the globe, totaling more than 100, banded together to express their solidarity with Israel in opposition to the actions of Hamas. This information emerged from a press release disseminated by Yeshiva University in New York.

The coalition boasted a rich diversity, encompassing public and private universities, faith-oriented institutions, and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Their collective statement not only articulated support for Israel but also underscored their concerns for Palestinians who endured hardships under Hamas governance in Gaza. Furthermore, it signaled a commitment to uphold ethical standards.

The coalition's declaration unambiguously proclaimed, "We Stand United with Israel Opposing Hamas." It denounced Hamas' actions as ruthless and cruel, characterizing them as manifestations of hatred and terror. During those challenging times, the coalition stressed the need for moral discernment and compared opposing Hamas to confronting malevolence.

YESHIVA UNIVERSITY president Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman. (credit: Courtesy Yeshiva University)

Berman: college presidents are 'laying a moral foundation'

Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, the president of Yeshiva University and the driving force behind the coalition, highlighted the pivotal role of university leadership in echoing the ideals of academia in such tumultuous circumstances. He asserted, "When presidents unite, it brings an unparalleled strength, laying a moral foundation essential for constructive dialogue. It's an honor to align with the endorsers of this statement, who are resolutely focused on shedding light on the truth during these turbulent times and safeguarding our academic communities against aggression and prejudice."

The coalition shared that they welcome other presidents and chancellors from universities around the world to amplify their collective voice.