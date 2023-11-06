Over 200 Indian Bnei Menashe Jews join IDF's fight against Hamas

More than 200 Indian Jews, members of the Bnei Menashe community, made Aliyah since the October 7 massacre and were called up for either reserve or active combat duty, the Shavei Israel nonprofit announced Monday.

Seventy-five of the recent immigrants from India have enlisted in combat units, while 140 were called up for reserve service across Israel.

Jerusaem-based non-profit Shavei Israel, founded by Michael Freund, aims to strengthen ties between Diaspora communities across the globe and the State of Israel. As per the nonprofit, they have been lobbying for the mass immigration of the Bnei Menashe community, which claims it is descended from one of the Lost Tribes of Israel, for over two decades in various capacities.

99% of men of military age enlisted in IDF amid war

Freund told The Jerusalem Post in May that "there are a total of about 5,000 Menashe people left in India who have been requesting to immigrate to Israel for many years."

According to Shavei Israel, 99% of all men of military age who immigrated from India joined Israel's fight against the Hamas terrorist group, while 90% of women enrolled in National Service. Bnei Menash from northern India make aliyah, December 15, 2020 (credit: ELIONORA SHILUV / ALIYAH AND ABSORPTION MINISTRY)

Bnei Menashe Jews want to fight shoulder-to-shoulder with other Jews

One Bnei Menashe community member, 26-year-old Natanel Touthang, who serves in the Givati Brigade was wounded by shrapnel of a Hezbollah rocket fired at Israel's North.

"Since the war broke out, Shavei Israel has received hundreds of requests from young community members in northeastern India asking to make Aliyah immediately," Freund said. "Not only that – they are asking to join the IDF immediately to fight shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and sisters."