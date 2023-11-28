Argentina's President-Elect, Javier Milei, made a significant visit to the Ohel, the resting place of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, in Queens, New York. This visit marks his first international trip since his election victory.

Upon his arrival this morning, Milei, who is not Jewish, expressed his deep respect and gratitude for the teachings of the Rebbe and the Jewish community. His visit to the Ohel was seen as a personal pilgrimage, where he sought blessings and showed appreciation for the spiritual guidance he had received from the Rebbe's teachings.

Milei was joined by prominent figures, Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky of Chabad Headquarters, and Rabbi Simon Jacobson of the Meaningful Life Center. Their presence underscored the significant cross-cultural and interfaith dialogue that Milei values.

During his visit, Milei spent time in prayer and reflection at the sacred site.

The visit was not just a personal journey for Milei but also a strong statement of solidarity and respect towards the Jewish community.

In addition, Milei paid a visit to the traditional Eleventh neighborhood in Buenos Aires, known for its significant population of Orthodox Jews during the weekend. During his visit to Hevrat Pinto on Saturday night, he participated in the havdalah ceremony and received a special blessing from the renowned Kabbalist Rabbi David Pinto.

During the gathering, Pinto recited a special prayer for the well-being of captives. Following this, Milei expressed deep appreciation for the support he received during the election campaign and reaffirmed his commitment to stand by the Jewish community and the State of Israel. He also participated in the havdalah ceremony, wearing a kippah on his head.