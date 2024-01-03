Jewish organization leaders at Harvard say they're looking forward to working with interim president Alan Garber following the fallout with former university president Claudine Gay amid her controversial handling of student responses to the October 7 attack on Israel.

Gay resigned on Tuesday, citing the decision to be "in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual," according to her resignation.

In a statement, Getzel Davis, Campus Rabbi for Harvard Hillel, said his organization's priority is for the university to be a "safe and inclusive environment" for all students.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the next president of Harvard, as well as other senior university administrators, to ensure that Jewish students are able to safely express their identities on our campus. And at Harvard Hillel, we will continue to focus on keeping students safe, supporting their emotional health, fostering spiritual growth, and sustaining vibrant Jewish life.”

Prior to Gay's resignation, Davis called on campus administrators to focus on rebuilding the community in a December 19 letter where he outlined specific ways for the university to increase antisemitism education and enforce acceptable speech policies. THEN-INCOMING PRESIDENT of Harvard University Claudine Gay attends commencement exercises, this past May. (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

Campus rabbi calls on Harvard to fund security for Jewish orgs

Davis' letter also called on the university to fund security personnel for campus Jewish organizations.

"We know that students, faculty, and staff of all backgrounds have struggled with the isolation, anger, fear, and sadness of the last two months. Harvard should serve as a model of a liberal arts institution committed to civilized expression, inquiry, and debate," Davis wrote in the letter. "This requires a strong foundation of civil discourse, and the University has the obligation to pursue practices, policies, and standards that build a community of mutual respect in an environment free from threats and intimidation."

In an email to The Jerusalem Post, Harvard Chabad Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi called interim-President Alan Garber a "personal friend, and a man of great integrity and high moral character."

"In this critical moment in history, we look forward to working with President Garber to ensure that Harvard can be a beacon of light to our students and world hungry for wisdom and moral clarity," Zarchi said.

The Harvard Kennedy School Jewish Caucus and Israel Caucus declined to comment, as well several other graduate Jewish student associations.

Shabbos Kestenbaum, a second year graduate student at Harvard Divinity School researching religion and public policy, issued a statement to the Jerusalem Post on behalf of the Jewish Student Association at Harvard Divinity School which he founded and is president of.

"Gay’s resignation is an important first steps. It signifies that hatred of any kind will never be tolerated in higher education," Kestenbaum said. "Her resignation has broader implications concerning the national electorate-Jewish people will cease acquiescing to the demands of illiberalism.

"The next President must strive to move Harvard, and by extension higher education in the United States, towards an environment where Jew-hatred is never tolerated. One wherein there are immediate and clear consequences for students engaged in antisemitism, in the same way there would be if they engaged in any other form of hatred," Kestenmaum said.

The Jerusalem Post reached out to the Undergraduate Association and did not receive comment.

A spokesperson for Harvard Public Affairs and Communications declined to comment.