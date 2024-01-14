'Genocide' graffiti found at Melbourne Jewish community center 

The Beth Weizmann Jewish Community Centre in Melbourne Australia was vandalized with graffiti, including the word "Genocide" and an image of the Palestinian flag. The center is a key site for various Jewish organizations.

In a statement, Zionism Victoria, the center's owner, described the incident: "The vandalism was particularly distressing as today marks 100 days since the brutal terror atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7, 2023, and the 100th day in captivity of more than 130 hostages."

Vandalism amid commemoration

This vandalism incident occurred on the same day as the "Ride To Bring Them Home Now" cycling events, a global initiative commemorating these events. In Melbourne, Zionism Victoria organized rides and a rally attended by over 1,000 people, including ALP Member for Higgins Michelle Ananda-Rajah, and Liberal Member for Kew Jess Wilson.

Zeddy Lawrence, Executive Director of Zionism Victoria & Beth Weizmann Jewish Community Centre, commented on the day's events: “The cycling events were incredible, bringing the community together as one, uniting behind the cry 'Bring Them Home Now!' The only shadow over the day was the daubing at Beth Weizmann, an act of antisemitic vandalism which stands in stark contrast to the peaceful nature of today’s rally, and all the other events we’ve held." As part of the ''Ride To Bring Them Home Now'' cycling events, a global initiative commemorating the October 7 massacre, in Melbourne, Zionism Victoria organized rides and a rally attended by over 1,000 people. (credit: Zionism Victoria)

Calls for response to the incident

Lawrence added, "It’s truly devastating that on the morning the Jewish world marks 100 days since the atrocities of 7th October and the 100th day in captivity of more than 130 hostages, the Jewish community in Melbourne is the victim of such a heinous and hateful attack. Once again though, we are left wondering if any action will be taken against those who commit such a brazen act of antisemitism or whether the perpetrators will get away with it once more."

Authorities are investigating the graffiti, and community leaders have called for a measured response to this incident.