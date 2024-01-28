A display containing 1,400 Israeli and other national flags entitled "Flags for Israel" was unveiled in the central park of Beverly Hills commemorating the victims of the October 7 massacre, the Israeli Consulate in Los Angeles said on Sunday.

The exhibit was the result of a joint collaboration between the Israeli Consulate and Beverly Hills City Hall.

The display included 1,400 flags from over 30 different countries arranged throughout the vast expanse of grass, with each flag representing a victim of the October 7 massacre.

In addition to commemorating the victims, the exhibit serves as a reminder that the acts perpetrated by Hamas terrorists on October 7 were directed at the whole world rather than just at Israel. This is especially crucial considering the recent rise in antisemitism worldwide and the denigration of Israel, the Consulate’s statement said. Unveiling the ''Flags for Israel'' exhibit in Beverly Hills. January 28, 2024. (credit: BEVERLY HILLS CITY HALL)

The display also illustrates the staunch support of the United States for Israel, the statement noted.

The exhibit is expected to be open to visitors for a month.

A 'field of souls'

Israel Bachar, the Israeli General Consul in Los Angeles, said, "The State of Israel is at the forefront of the fight against global Jihadi terror. A sadistic terror that is unprecedented in modern times.

"A terror that opposes the most basic human values on which the USA was founded. From Beverly Hills, which represents these values, we call for the release of the captives and remind the world of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day: Never again! We will prevail."

Dr. Julian Gold, Mayor of Beverly Hills, stated, "Each of these flags represents the spirit of a person who was lost. We invite the public to walk through this field of flags, this field of souls, and to reflect on the people - the mothers, the fathers, the children - whose souls were lost that day.

"Our sense of healing as a nation begins with this field of flags."