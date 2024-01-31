The Children of Sally Bein

This week, an event was held at the UN buildings in Geneva to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The event was led by the Israeli delegation to Geneva, the German delegation to the UN in Geneva, the Center for Jewish Impact, the World Zionist Organization’s Department of Israel and Holocaust Commemoration, and the Alumot Or organization. The event dealt with the issue of education for children with disabilities during the Holocaust and today, and put a spotlight on the issue of education for children with disabilities during the Holocaust - an issue that does not receive enough public discourse. Credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION

The event included diplomats, ambassadors, human rights experts, and experts in the field of disabilities. The film “Sally Bain’s Children” was screened, followed by a panel on inclusive education then and now. The film is about the personal story of Sally Bain, who opened the first inclusive school of its kind in Europe for children with disabilities – about his vision, the challenges, and the destruction of his life’s work due to the Holocaust. Participants at the event included Israel’s Ambassador in Geneva, Merav Ilon Shahar; Ambassador Nicola Gilhoff of the German Delegation to the United Nations in Geneva; Chairman of the Center for Jewish Impact Robert Singer, Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization and head of the Israel and Holocaust Commemoration Department Gil Segal, Director General of the Center for Jewish Impact Sonia Gomes de Mesquita and Sarit Handknopf, the Director General of the Department for Israel and Holocaust Commemoration at the World Zionist Organization. The Commissioner for Equal Rights for People with Disabilities of Germany and Israel - Jürgen Dossel and Dan Rashel, together with the CEO of Alumot Or, Adv. Ziv Magor presented a special panel on the importance of education for children with disabilities then and now, and how Sally Bein’s legacy can be implemented 100 years later through the International Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities and through educational associations such as Alumot Or.

Ambassador Merav Ilon Shahar: “The event was held to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, on which we remember the unprecedented genocide of the Jewish people carried out by Nazi Germany and its partners. This event is held not only to remember the horrors of the past, but to discuss and remember the bravery and courage demonstrated by those who suffered and encountered unimaginable cruelty. Sally Bain was a brave man and a great educator who believed in the integration of children with disabilities into society - an educational concept unique to its time, whose legacy the Nazis were unable to erase.”

Robert Singer, Chairman of the Center for Jewish Impact: “Throughout all my past positions, I have always believed in and conveyed the message about the importance of educating future generations on the subject of Holocaust remembrance. Today, we are discussing a topic that unfortunately does not get enough attention - the importance of inclusive education, acceptance of differences, and the understanding that we are all equal in light of the memory of the Holocaust. Together, we will succeed in working to change and instill the understanding that education is the basis for everything and that if future generations understand the importance of inclusive education and work to incorporate it, we will succeed in fighting antisemitism and hate speech.”

Gil Segal, Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization and head of the Department for Israel and Holocaust Commemoration: “Sally Bain is a hero who was ahead of his time. He understood the importance of including children with disabilities in society and fought for equality and human rights. Last year, when I saw many parliament buildings all over the world lit up with the words “We remember,” it gave me hope that humanity had learned the lesson of the past and that such a terrible tragedy would not repeat itself. But alas, on October 7, we learned ‘never again!’ It’s happening right now - when the new Nazis, Hamas, murdered, raped, slaughtered, and kidnapped innocent men, women and children from their homes. I want to take this opportunity to ask you all to support our efforts to bring them home now.”

Attorney Ziv Magor, CEO of Alumot Or: “These days, when we mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we want to shine a spotlight on those children and adults with disabilities during the Holocaust who were murdered first and foremost because they were disabled, and secondly, because they were Jews. The Alumot Or organization, which promotes excellence for those students eligible for special education services, continues the inspiring story of Sally Bain today. Sally taught us how far ahead of his time he was and how to enable every student with a disability the best chance to live an independent life after they finish their studies. These days, we will especially continue to put young people with disabilities on the map and show that every person is a person.”