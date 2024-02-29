'Violation of human rights': Israeli MK attacks UK settler sanctions in BBC interview

In light of the sanctions imposed by the US, Britain, and France on settlers in Judea and Samaria, MK Sukkot interviewed the BBC and aggressively attacked the steps made by the UK against settlers. In the interview, Sukkot attacks the sanctions by saying that they are a "violation of basic human rights" and the principles of democracy.

Zvi then proceeded to claim that this is an expression of distrust in "functioning [Israeli] legal and enforcement systems" and that "we will not agree that our allies express a lack of trust in the Israeli enforcement system without the Israelis having a way to respond."

Who is Zvi Sukkot

Zvi Sukkot is a member of the Israeli Knesset and is part of the Religious Zionist party. Sukkot, who is associated with far-right political views and lives in the Beitar Ilit settlement 8 km southwest of Jerusalem, has been suspected of Jewish terror attacks on Palestinian people. In 2023, he was appointed as chairman of the Foreign and Security Committee's Judea and Samaria Sub-Committee.

Zvi Sukkot attends a Religious Zionist Party meeting at the Knesset, Jerusalem ,January 23, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Sukkot was exempt from military service as he was deemed unfit due to his radical political views and "distrust in the military" as a result of Israel's decision to leave the Gaza Strip unilaterally. In 2021, Sukkot wrote a Facebook post expressing his thoughts on violence and demonstrated regret over some of his past actions.

'How would you feel if Manchester United players were sanctioned?'

Later in the interview, MK Sukkot addressed the viewers of the British news outlet and asked "How would you feel if the accounts of players in Manchester United were impounded by people in the rival team, does that make sense to anyone?"

In the end, MK Sukkot called on the leaders of the states to act immediately to cancel the sanctions: "I suggest you come and get to know the settlers closely about whom you have only heard the plots of extreme leftist organizations, you will find that they are very different from the image of the demon you have painted for yourself."