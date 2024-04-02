Orthodox Union to deliver 180,000 letters to White House, symbolizing 180 days since Oct. 7

The Orthodox Union will hand deliver 180,000 letters to the White House on Wednesday to mark 180 since the 253 hostages were kidnapped into Gaza, according to a release from the OU.

"180 days of blind hate. 180 days of the world abandoning Israel. 130 hostages remain in captivity, with 96 presumed alive, including 8 Americans," the statement said.

The goal of the letters is to send a message to President Biden to continue house support of Israel's war effort both "materially and morally" until Hamas is destroyed and the hostages are released, the statement said.

Following a press conference on Wednesday morning, representatives from leading Jewish organizations, community leaders, Jewish influencers and university students will walk over to the White House to deliver the letters. Letters (credit: PIXABAY)

"President Biden has been Israel's greatest friend"

Rabbi Moshe Hauer, Executive Vice President of the Orthodox Union, said the initiative united the Jewish community in its shared goal of urging the Biden administration to stand with Israel.

“During this horrific period, President Biden has been Israel’s greatest friend and has provided critical support to Israel as it fights a brutal terrorist enemy that seeks the destruction of Israel and dreams of the end of America," Hauer said. "The 180,000 letters will raise our voices to counter those constantly pushing the Administration away from its firm support of Israel.”