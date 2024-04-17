Met Council expects to feed 300,000 poor New Yorkers over Passover

The Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, often referred to as the Met Council, expects to distribute free food to more than 300,000 Jews in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut this Passover, the group said in a press release last week.

More than 230 distribution events have been organized throughout the five boroughs of New York City as well as in Westchester, Albany, Connecticut, and New Jersey, the statement said.

Passover provisions include matzah, kosher chicken, gefilte fish, eggs, and tuna, as well as staples like apple sauce, borscht, and assortments of fruits and vegetables.

Met council volunteers and staff wait with (credit: COURTESY MET COUNCIL)

Emergency fundraising appeal

“Passover is already the most expensive time of year for Jewish families especially those who are already financially struggling, as the holiday’s customs require essentially a full changeover to kosher-for-Passover foods for pantry staples, special foods, and other holiday essentials,” said Met Council CEO David G. Greenfield.

“For too many people this comes at a time of continued increases in rent, fuel and other basic expenses creating a greater struggle now more than ever before.”

To meet the cost of the distribution, the Met Council has launched an emergency fundraising appeal, inviting supporters to donate via their website, metcouncil.org.