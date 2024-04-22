Biden centers hostages, Middle East tensions in Passover message

US President Joe Biden issued a statement on Sunday in advance of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which begins Monday night.

The statement addressed the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, as well as the surge in global antisemitism that followed its outbreak with Hamas's October 7 attack, and the ongoing plight of Israelis held hostage in Gaza.

"This Passover falls particularly hard on hostage families trying to honor the spirit of the holiday – a story centered on freedom – while their loved ones remain in captivity," the statement said. "Our hearts are with all the victims, survivors, families, and friends whose loved ones have been killed, taken hostage, wounded, displaced, or are in harm’s way."

Addressing the situation in the Middle East, Biden wrote that his "commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel, and its right to exist as an independent Jewish state is ironclad," writing that the administration "is working around the clock to free the hostages, and we will not rest until we bring them home."

The President noted his administration's commitment to a two-state solution and its work "to establish an immediate and prolonged ceasefire in Gaza as a part of a deal that releases the hostages and delivers desperately needed humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians." Photos of the Bibas family, held hostage in Gaza, are seen at a Passover ceremony in Kibbutz Nir Oz, on April 11, 2024. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Biden condemns "calls for violence" on campuses

He also made note of "the alarming surge in Antisemitism — in our schools, communities, and online," writing that "in recent days, we've seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews."

"This blatant Antisemitism is reprehensible and dangerous — and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country."

The comments come as the Biden White House, as well as Israeli President Isaac Herzog and members of New York City's local government and congressional delegation have condemned the rhetoric used during ongoing protests at Columbia University, including calls for "intifada," support for Hamas, and vows to repeat the October 7 attack.