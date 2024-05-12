Seinfeld speech at Duke prompts walkout protesting his support for Israel

Dozens of students walked out of Duke University's commencement ceremony on Sunday as some chanted "free Palestine" to protest its guest speaker, comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who has supported Israel throughout the war in Gaza, according to a video posted on social media.

Figures in robes and caps, some waving Palestinian flags, were seen filing out of crowds of graduates assembled on the grass in the North Carolina University's football stadium in the video posted on X. Reuters was able to verify the video's date and location.

Students walked out of Duke University’s commencement ceremony today to protest Jerry Seinfeld, who is a guest speaker. Let’s be clear, walking out on Jewish speakers will do nothing to help Palestinians or promote peace.It only incites further hostility against Jews. pic.twitter.com/FDKNtDN5L3 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) May 12, 2024

Walking out in the middle of Seineld's speech

The video also showed several attendees leaving the viewing stands, including a person wearing a keffiyeh, an emblem of solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Others shouted, "Jerry! Jerry!" as the actor received an honorary degree, and Seinfeld delivered his speech without major interruptions.

He visited Israel and has vocally supported it since October 7, when militant group Hamas killed 1,200 people and abducted 252 others, of whom 133 are believed to remain in captivity in Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. Duke University (credit: FLICKR)

The White House said on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden welcomes peaceful protests at college commencement ceremonies where he and other administration officials will speak.

The walkout at Duke's graduation was the latest manifestation of protests that have roiled US campuses as students call for universities to divest from arms suppliers and other companies profiting from the war and amnesty for students and faculty who have been disciplined or fired for protesting.

The protests have prompted US universities such as Columbia in New York and the University of Southern California in Los Angeles to cancel their main graduation ceremonies this month. Other colleges and universities have relocated or modified commencement ceremonies.