Israeli government recognizes Diaspora victims in historic resolution

The Israeli government approved Resolution 492 on Monday, which officially commemorates Jews who lost their lives due to their Jewishness in hostile acts with an antisemitic background in the Diaspora.

The historic resolution, adopted on May 27, 2024, follows a call made in 2022 by Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization and former chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel. Hagoel had sent a letter to then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, urging Israel to recognize Jewish victims of antisemitic attacks worldwide officially.

“The government's recognition of the fallen in the Diaspora is crucial,” Hagoel wrote to Bennett in 2022. “We must not forget our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora who were murdered solely due to their Jewishness. The State of Israel must act to officially recognize those murdered and victims of antisemitic attacks around the world. We must remember them in the official ceremonies of the State of Israel and act so that they will be an integral part of the national memory and commemoration… this is our duty for our Jewish brothers and sisters."

Under the leadership of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli, the government formed a special committee to discuss the commemoration of non-Israeli Jews who lost their lives due to their Jewishness in hostile acts with an antisemitic background in the Diaspora. The committee’s recommendations were officially adopted today.

'Strengthening the unbreakable bond between the Jewish people and Israel'

Hagoel responded to the resolution's adoption: "This is a historic day that strengthens the unbreakable bond between the Jewish people and the State of Israel. We have all witnessed the severe wave of antisemitism that Diaspora Jewry has been facing, especially since the beginning of the Swords of Iron War. The State of Israel and our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora share one destiny. The adoption of this resolution to commemorate fallen Jews from the Diaspora who were murdered simply because they were Jewish emphasizes the mutual responsibility and shared destiny between Israel and the entire Jewish people. I thank the Israeli government, the Minister for Diaspora Affairs, the Director General of the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, and the Ruderman Family Foundation for advancing the adoption of this historic resolution. One people, one destiny, one memory, and one future."

Shira Ruderman, CEO of the Ruderman Family Foundation, lauded the Israeli government's approval of Resolution 492, calling it "a bold government decision that strengthens the shared destiny between Israel and the Jewish world, which has become even clearer since October 7."

"I congratulate the Israeli government on approving the resolution we initiated," Ruderman said. "It includes appropriate elements for commemorating Jews who were murdered because of their Jewishness and due to antisemitic backgrounds. This will be done on National Memorial Day, at a dedicated monument in the country, in the education systems, and most importantly - in a database that will, for the first time, gather their names and stories - something that has not been done until today."

Ruderman emphasized the resolution's historical significance: "This is a historic day in which the State of Israel has proven that only through our unity as a people and our mutual responsibility can we ensure security."