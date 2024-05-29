Released Hamas hostage, Sapir Cohen, visits South Africa to inspire and bring hope 

Sapir Cohen, a released hostage, received a warm welcome in South Africa despite the government's openly hostile position against Israel, said Cohen after returning home this week.

Cohen visited South Africa with the aim of connecting to the South African Jewish community, who are known for their pro-Israel stance, and of sharing the plight of her boyfriend, Sasha Trupanov, who remains hostage in Gaza.

“I was warned numerous times not to go to South Africa,” Cohen explained, “but I realized my visit was all the more critical. I wanted to share the truth of October 7 and to campaign for the release of all hostages including my boyfriend Sasha Trupanov.”

On Tuesday, a video of Trupanov was released by The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. In the video, he can be heard saying: "In the next few days, you will hear the truth of what happened to me, as well as the other prisoners in Gaza."

Sapir's visit

Cohen's visit was organized by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF). South Africa chief rabbi Warren Goldstein. (credit: office of chief rabbi)

Saul Jassinowsky, one of the organizers, said: “South Africa’s warm and Zionist Jewish community and the country’s natural beauty offer Sapir a warm and safe embrace. It is a special place for former hostages to visit and exhale after experiencing unimaginable trauma. We are working tirelessly to bring out more hostages in the future and facilitate whatever we can do for them.”

Cohen delivered a speech to 600 people in the Jewish community, including South Africa’s chief rabbi - Rabbi Warren Goldstein - and representatives of the German and Israel embassies. South African Ambassador to the Netherlands Vusimuzi Madonsela uses a phone at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), during a ruling on South Africa's request to order a halt to Israel's Rafah offensive in Gaza as part of a larger case brought before the Hague-based court by South Africa accusin (credit: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)

Michael Kransdorff, chairman of JNF South Africa said: “The South African Jewish community and many sectors of South African society stand with Israel. We are doing all we can to raise awareness of the hostages and to secure their release."

Betrayed by ANC

"We are grateful for her visit as the community both Jewish and non-Jewish alike, have been feeling deserted and betrayed by the ANC government’s constant negative attacks on Israel," he continued.

South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the international court has received significant international attention in recent months.

On her return, Cohen called the visit "a very positive experience."