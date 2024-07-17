80 years since deportation of Hungarian Jews: 'We stood by and didn't do enough'

Dozens of Hungarians marched last week in the town of Paks to mark the 80th anniversary of the deportation of the local Jews. Andrea Simioni from the March of Life organization told Maariv, "Our organization was created by a group of Christians in Germany, who realized that our parents and grandparents committed terrible crimes against Jews." Simioni added: "We want to express our apology to the Jewish people. My parents, who lived here in Hungary, also took the property of Jews they deported. We should say: 'We stood by and didn't do enough.'" Reverend Thomas D'Ngani added: "There are cases of the Righteous Among the Nations who stood up to the Nazis and saved many Jews. But we, at Paks, did not do that and for that we sinned. We are obliged to ask for forgiveness for the actions we did."

Evacuation of the Paks Ghetto

Dr. Janos Hanol, a local historian, claimed: "80 years ago, in the first week of July, the Paks ghetto was evacuated. The Jews of the town were deported and disappeared in Auschwitz on July 8, 1944. Paks is one of the oldest Jewish towns in Hungary. 100-150 years ago, a tenth of the town's population was still Jewish."

He also added that "there were synagogues, a printing house with Hebrew letters, and the yeshiva was one of the most famous and oldest in Hungary. About 800 Jews were deported in the Holocaust, only a few dozen returned from the camps. I am aware of our past, and now I bow my head to all the victims of the Holocaust." Members of the Paks, Hungary community demonstrate their public support for Israel. (credit: PAKS PRESS PR)

Atila Orban, the vice president of the district, also reinforced the words: "We sinned and we cannot forget the sins we committed. We can only hope that our march today gives a little rest to those we have wronged."

Former member of the Hungarian parliament Anita Heringes, who lives in Paks and is a candidate for mayor, told Maariv: "This parade is personally important to me. I am married to a Jew and maintain a traditional Jewish lifestyle at home. If I had lived then in the town, they would have killed me and my children as well."