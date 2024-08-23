NIS 130K in four days - Details of Suella Braverman's Israel visit revealed

The United Kingdom's former Home Secretary Suella Braverman declared on her registered interests that the UK's National Jewish Assembly sponsored a four day trip to Israel at the expense of £27,801.27 (approx. NIS 135,750.)

Braverman visited Israel from 31 March 2024 to 4 April 2024 on what she declared was a " Solidarity visit to Israel following October 7th attacks."

Braverman was removed from her position, although remained a member of parliament after she criticized the police's handling of the weekly pro-Palestinian marches which have taken over London and other major cities.

Braverman published an unauthorized article where she accused the police of "double standards."

The trip cost included £989.74 for flights with return for Braverman and her husband, accommodation, meals and visits within Israel.

Braverman made three sponsored international visits during 2024, including a trip to Belgium and another to the United States. In a three day visit to Washington DC, the Edmund Burke Foundation sponsored her trip to the amount of £6,506.41 - £20,000 less than her four day trip to Israel. The majority of the expense (£5661.79) was used to fund her flights. Suella Braverman arrives at Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain September 6, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE)

A NIS 100k price tag on a four day trip is not unheard of, as proven by current UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy who had a 4 day trip to Brazil sponsored by the Conservation International 9do Brasil to the value of £24,739.36 in 2023.

Who are the National Jewish Assembly?

The National Jewish Assembly is a non-government organization which has the three main objectives of supporting Israel, fighting antisemitism and protecting Jewish Life in the UK.

The NJA currently has 550 paying members, the group told the Jerusalem Post. The members are able to attend virtual meetings and speeches by speakers knowledgeable on Israel, antisemitism and Judaism.

The group also acts as a pro-Israel lobby in the UK.

Members may also attend organized trips to Israel, and NJA sponsors the attendance of figures from politics or the media - as was the case with Suella Braverman.

The NJA worked with several different partners to organise her itinerary while in Israel. She visited both the north of the country and the south near Gaza, meeting many who were badly affected by the massacre of 7 October,” NJA Chairman Gary Mond told the Post. “Suella Braverman is and always has been a strong supporter of Israel, especially in the period since 7 October last year, when Israel's true friends in the international arena are very thin on the ground.

“As a former Home Secretary, she has been and continues to be very influential, and it is important that one of Israel's best friends in the UK is full aware of the political situation in Israel and how Israelis are responding to the events of 7 October and its aftermath.”