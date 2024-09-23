French Interior Minister says Jewish citizens' security must be protected

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who assumed the government position on Saturday, said on Monday that Jewish citizens in the country must be protected, according to the French newspaper Ouest-France.

The report said he made the comment during a speech about "restoring order to France's streets," and he referenced increasing crime rates in France, such as robberies, violent thefts, burglaries, and vandalism.

Retailleau criticized what he considered the "laxity" of Macron's administration regarding public security and said that he is "speaking, and thinking especially, of our Jewish fellow citizens. We must let nothing pass" amongst other victims of violent crime that he mentioned, including "women, children, and fellow citizens who, because of their origin, skin color, or faith, are threatened."

According to the report, his main three priorities are "Restore order, restore order, and restore order."

Status of Jews in France

A report from late July described antisemitism "as the new norm," citing the Jewish Community Protection Service (SPCJ) with 100 incidents monthly. Newly-appointed French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau and outgoing French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin shake hands with officials after a handover ceremony at the Interior Ministry in Paris, France, September 23, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq)

One of the more significant attacks was in late August when police arrested a 33-year-old Algerian man suspected of trying to set fire to the Beth Yaacov synagogue in La Grande-Motte, Southern France. Another incident a week earlier

Despite the recent attack, Macron met with the World Jewish Congress (WJC) President Ronald S. Lauder last week, where the latter said that the French President is "an unwavering ally to the Jewish people" and that "Macron will do everything in their power to protect the Jewish community and work tirelessly to advocate for bringing the hostages home following the horrific events of October 7."

Michael Starr contributed to this report.