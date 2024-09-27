'Israel is worst terror organization on planet,' says Dan Bilzerian

Dan Bilzerian, the conservative media figure and poker player, said Israel was the "worst terror organization on the planet," in a post on X/Twitter on Wednesday.

Bilzerian, who has a history of anti-Israel rhetoric, wrote: "Hamas are not terrorists, they’re an army fighting for their country against the worst terror organization on the planet.

He made a similar comment just a few days previously when he tweeted "Israel is a terrorist state."

Hamas are not terrorists, they’re an army fighting for their country against the worst terror organization on the planet. — Dan Bilzerian (@DanBilzerian) September 25, 2024

Bilzerian also wrote that "Jewish supremacy is the greatest threat to America and the world today."

Previous media appearances

In August, he made an appearance on Patrick Bed-David's talk show, in which he made many allegations against both Jews and Israel, including that 'the Jews killed JFK' and that Israel "wanted October 7 to happen so they [Israel] had a reason to take land."