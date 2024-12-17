Torah Scroll rescued from ancient Syrian synagogue to be returned - report

A delegation of Syrian Jewish businessmen and Syria's Chief Rabbi will be returning a Torah Scroll to Syria, which was previously salvaged from the country, according to a Jewish News report on Monday, citing Moti Kahana, who rescued the holy texts.

The move is set to come during the delegation's expected visit to the country in early 2025.

In 2013, during the Syrian Civil War, Kahana visited one of the oldest synagogues in the world, the Jobar Synagogue, situated in the Damascus district.

According to Jewish News, Kahana took a Torah scroll from the synagogue, along with other objects, promising to return them and leaving a note with his name on it.

“As soon as we win the revolution, everything goes back to Syria," he reportedly told the rebel forces with which he was in contact at the time. A rebel fighter sits on a motorcycle in Homs countryside, in Syria, December 7, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano)

In addition, he assured the rebels the objects he had taken away would not reach Israel and would remain for temporary safekeeping in the hands of the Syrian Jewish community in the US.

Now, following the toppling of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad earlier in December, Kahana said he hoped to return the artifacts and reopen the Synagogue.

The Jobar synagogue

The Jobar synagogue was built atop a cave that, according to tradition, was used by the prophet Elijah to conceal himself from prosecution. The synagogue is said to have been built by the prophet Elisha and repaired during the first century by Eleazar ben Arach.

Various conflicting reports surfaced regarding its destruction.

According to Jewish News, rebel forces who communicated with Kahana maintained the structure and sent him images of the shape of the structure.