UK charity commission gives Chabad official warning over IDF fundraiser

Trustees of Chabad Lubavitch Centers in North East London and Essex received a final warning from the UK’s Charity Commission after 180 complaints were received that the Jewish organization was fundraising for the IDF, the commission and the Jewish Chronicle reported on Thursday.

The regulator accused the Chabad of “act[ing] outside the charity’s purposes” and claimed the trustees failed to “safeguard its best interests and its reputation.”

The warning was given after the Chabad launched a fundraiser in October 2023, days after Hamas invaded southern Israel and massacred some 1,200 people, the regulator said. The fundraiser allegedly closed in January 2024, and was said to have raised £2,280 (approximately NIS 10,250).

Supporting the IDF

The fundraiser allegedly sought to gather funds in support of IDF soldiers stationed on Israel’s northern border, where Hezbollah began launching attacks on October 8.

“In the immediate aftermath of 7 October, there was concern, fueled by social media reports, that due to the haste and sheer numbers of reservists being called up, there was not anything like enough winter clothing and protective gear to keep these young people safe from harm. Understandably, our community wanted to help,” the Chabad told the JC. IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. January 10, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Helen Earner, Director for Regulatory Services at the Charity Commission said: “It is not lawful, or acceptable, for a charity to raise funds to support a soldier of a foreign military. Our official warning requires the charity to set things right and is a clear message to other charities to stay true to their established purposes.”

A representative of the Chabad told the JC that while the warning was “regrettable,” they would abide by the commission.

“As a charity ministering to the spiritual and emotional needs of our community, these have been and continue to be incredibly trying times due not only to the deep religious and cultural connections that we all have with Israel and the despair at the unfolding humanitarian tragedy,” it said.

While the commission allows charities to raise money for the UK’s military forces, it is not legal for charities to provide military supplies or aid to foreign armed forces.